Grab the Tissues, Because Sofia Richie Grainge’s Gender Reveal Will Take You There Emotionally

Sofia Richie Grainge’s pregnancy is the 2024 gift we didn’t know we needed. She’s—spoiler alert—expecting a baby girl with husband Elliot Grainge, and prepare yourselves, because the moment Richie Grainge finds out she’s having a daughter will absolutely melt your heart. Pure, undiluted joy is beautiful.

Richie Grainge posted a video to TikTok yesterday that captured the emotional moment, where the happily married couple and the family dog learned that a girl would be joining their brood. In the clip, the couple stand in their backyard. “Ready?” Richie Grainge asked her husband, who was holding a confetti popper. She then counted down from three, and when the popper released , pink smoke and confetti filled the screen. Her reaction? Screaming at the top of her lungs and running around her yard excitedly, which frightened her sweet Golden Retriever, who moved closer to Mom and Dad to make sure they were okay.

“Sorry to all my neighbors for the horrifying scream,” she joked in the video’s caption.

(Image credit: Sofie Richie Grainge TikTok)

Grainge’s reaction to learning he was a girl dad was a bit more subdued; he stood still, seemingly shocked, with his hand over his mouth. “I’m so excited!” Richie Grainge said, giving Grainge a big hug.

The gender reveal video comes just three days after Richie Grainge revealed her pregnancy in a Vogue interview published Thursday. In that interview, she reflected on the moment we got to see play out on TikTok: “I love the YouTubes and the TikToks—even before I was talking about getting pregnant—of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby’s gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink,” she said. “She left out the one with the correct color inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl, too.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Richie Grainge—who is the youngest daughter of Lionel Richie—married Grainge in April 2023. She said her husband is just as excited as she is to have a daughter: “I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters,” she said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the same Vogue interview, Richie Grainge talked fashion, telling the outlet that now that the news is out, she has so many ideas for her maternity style. “I’m not really tapping into maternity wear at all,” she said. “If anything, I’m just sizing up. I’m also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy. I’ve bought a few pairs of pants in bigger sizes, but I’m wearing my same jackets, and sweaters, and trenches—I’m about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly.”