Sofia Richie Grainge Has Given Birth to Her First Daughter: "Best Day Of My Life"

She revealed the newborn's name on Instagram.

Sofia Richie maternity style
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jenny Hollander
By
published

Sofia Richie Grainge is a mom! On Friday, the model and her husband Elliot Grainge announced that they had welcomed their first daughter, Eloise Samantha Grainge, on May 20.

"Best day of my life," Richie Grainge posted to Instagram on May 24, alongside a photo of her daughter's feet wrapped in a blanket. Richie Grainge tagged photographer Emma Bassill, who presumably took the shot.

Grainge announced her pregnancy in late January, telling Vogue, "I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life."

“I found out very, very early,” she explained. “I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for Fashion Week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

Sofia Richie

Ritchie Grainge in New York in February.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Extra on Sunday—one day before Richie Grainge gave birth—Lionel Richie joked that his daughter was panicked in the run-up to his granddaughter's arrival. “I keep saying, ‘Calm down,’” he said. "When the baby comes, then your nervous breakdown will start, you know.”

Lionel had previously told Entertainment Tonight that his new granddaughter wouldn't be calling him "Grandpa": “I’m Pop-Pop,” he said. “We don’t get the ‘Grandpa’—yeah, that’s a little deep. Pop-Pop is where we’re going.”

Jenny Hollander
Jenny Hollander
Digital Director

Jenny is the Digital Director at Marie Claire. A graduate of Leeds University, and a native of London, she moved to New York in 2012 to attend the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. She was the first intern at Bustle when it launched in 2013, and spent five years building out its news and politics department. In 2018 she joined Marie Claire, where she held the roles of Deputy Digital Editor and Director of Content Strategy before becoming Digital Director. Working closely with Marie Claire's exceptional editorial, audience, commercial, and e-commerce teams, Jenny oversees the brand's digital arm, with an emphasis on driving readership. When she isn't editing or knee-deep in Google Analytics, you can find Jenny writing about television, celebrities, her lifelong hate of umbrellas, or (most likely) her dog, Captain. In her spare time, she also writes fiction: her first novel, the thriller EVERYONE WHO CAN FORGIVE ME IS DEAD, was published with Minotaur Books (UK) and Little, Brown (US) in February 2024 and became a USA Today bestseller. She has also written extensively about developmental coordination disorder, or dyspraxia, which she was diagnosed with when she was nine. She is currently working on her second novel.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸