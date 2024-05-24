Sofia Richie Grainge Has Given Birth to Her First Daughter: "Best Day Of My Life"

Sofia Richie Grainge is a mom! On Friday, the model and her husband Elliot Grainge announced that they had welcomed their first daughter, Eloise Samantha Grainge, on May 20.

"Best day of my life," Richie Grainge posted to Instagram on May 24, alongside a photo of her daughter's feet wrapped in a blanket. Richie Grainge tagged photographer Emma Bassill, who presumably took the shot.

Grainge announced her pregnancy in late January, telling Vogue, "I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life."

“I found out very, very early,” she explained. “I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for Fashion Week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

Ritchie Grainge in New York in February. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Extra on Sunday—one day before Richie Grainge gave birth—Lionel Richie joked that his daughter was panicked in the run-up to his granddaughter's arrival. “I keep saying, ‘Calm down,’” he said. "When the baby comes, then your nervous breakdown will start, you know.”

Lionel had previously told Entertainment Tonight that his new granddaughter wouldn't be calling him "Grandpa": “I’m Pop-Pop,” he said. “We don’t get the ‘Grandpa’—yeah, that’s a little deep. Pop-Pop is where we’re going.”