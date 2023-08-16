Sophie Turner Just Paid the Sweetest Tribute to Joe Jonas on His 34th Birthday

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
If you'll forgive me the very 2015 turn of phrase, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are forever couple goals, so of course we can expect them to celebrate each other's birthdays in their signature loving style.
Jonas turned 34 on Aug. 15 (he shares a birthday with Princess Anne, in case you feel like deep-diving into astrological similarities for some reason), and his devoted wife was there to wish him a happy birthday via social media.
Taking to Instagram Stories, the Game of Thrones star shared an adorable mirror selfie of herself and her husband twinning in matching striped pajamas. She captioned the pic simply, "Happy birthday handsome @joejonas"
We can always count on Turner to share some sweet pics on her husband's birthday. For example, back in 2021, she posted two photos of him looking dapper at his party in a polo shirt tucked into tailored pants, with the caption, "Birthday boy"
A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)
A photo posted by on
While unlike Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the Jonas-Turners don't use each other's birthdays as a time to troll each other, that doesn't mean they don't have jokes.
For the 2021 Netflix special Jonas Brothers Family Roast, Turner went after the Jonas Brothers' infamous purity rings.
She said, "No, the rings weren’t a good idea. Yes, as a gesture, they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame. But remember—this was about more than a gesture: This was about faith. This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example. Look, Joe Jonas wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in costars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two."
Then she delivered the zinger, "To be honest, Joe and the purity ring thing was kind of like a modern day Cinderella. I mean, Joe tried to find a match for his purity rings a few times, but finally, the finger fit me. It was also like Cinderella because most of the girls he tried it with were under contract to Disney." Yeesh.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
