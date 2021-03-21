On Saturday afternoon, singer, dad, husband, and all-around hot human Joe Jonas took to his Instagram Story to share a particularly hot shirtless selfie.

Sophie Turner is *here* for Joe Jonas posting shirtless pics on Instagram. And, TBH, same.

On Saturday afternoon, Joe took to his Instagram Story to show off his impressive abs (and pecs...and arms...and just entire upper body) in a shirtless selfie. The singer posed in the mirror while wearing what appears to be a tan utility jumpsuit tied down around his waist and the picture was a genuine delight for eyeballs everywhere—including those belonging to Joe's wife, Sophie.

Before we move onto Sophie's reaction to the sexy selfie, let's take a moment to admire Joe's post in its original, unaltered glory:

Instagram

The actress reshared her husband's hot AF mirror selfie on her own Instagram Story, but with some flirty text added for good measure. For Sophie's version of the post, she added stickers that read "bad dad" and "1800-Dial-A-Daddy," referencing Joe's incredibly chiseled take on the concept of a dad bod (the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, last summer).

Instagram

Sophie's flirty repost isn't exactly surprising for anyone who follows the couple, since the actress has never been shy about sharing her love.

"A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness," she gushed to Glamour UK in 2019, when she and Joe were still engaged. "That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am—and find my happiness in things other than acting."

More recently, Sophie opened up about quarantining with Joe, which she has absolutely loved.

"I’m an introvert; I’m a homebody. If I could stay at home all day, I would so this is great for me. I leave the house once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it so. I see how people are finding it difficult, but I don’t understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing. I’m like all you have to do is stay at home and like get drunk at home, right?" she said during a Zoom interview with Conan O'Brien last spring. "Everything seems to be working in my favor here because Joe’s a real social butterfly so I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with me so it’s like prison for him [being in quarantine], but it’s great for me."

