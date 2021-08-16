Sophie Turner Shared Two New Pics of Joe Jonas for His 32nd Birthday

On Sunday, August 15, Joe Jonas celebrated his 32nd birthday.

Joe Jonas turned 32 today and, of course, birthday tribute posts rolled in on Instagram as his friends and relatives marked the occasion.

Sophie Turner shared two never-before-seen pictures of Joe in her post, simply captioned, "Birthday boy," with the emoji of a face wearing a party hat and blowing on a noisemaker. Sophie's pics appear to be brand new, based on the birthday party decor (a rainbow-colored "happy birthday banner," several shiny garlands, and what appears to be a giant set of gold, metallic "3" and "2" balloons) in the background of the first snap. The second picture also has some major "taken at a birthday party" vibes and features Joe striking a very debonair pose in front of a metallic streamer background.

Throughout the day, Joe re-shared birthday tributes from other friends and family members on his Instagram Story. While all of the posts were some combination of heartfelt, funny, and sweet, a few included an extra birthday treat for Joe and Sophie fans in the form of previously-unseen pictures of the couple.

Serena Elkaim shared this picture, featuring Joe and Sophie in their cozy, lounging element:

And Republic Records EVP Gary Spangler shared a picture of himself posing with Joe and Sophie (who were both just wearing bathrobes at the time):

Happy birthday to Joe—and a big thank you to all friends of Joe who shared new pictures of him and Sophie to mark this very special day.

