Sophie Turner Shared Two New Pics of Joe Jonas for His 32nd Birthday

By Kayleigh Roberts
beverly hills, california february 24 joe jonas and sophie turner attend the 2019 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 24, 2019 in beverly hills, california photo by george pimentelgetty images
George PimentelGetty Images
  • On Sunday, August 15, Joe Jonas celebrated his 32nd birthday.
    • Joe's wife, Sophie Turner, marked the occasion by sharing two new photos of the singer that appear to have been taken at his 32nd birthday party. In both pictures, Joe is wearing a stylish ensemble—a cream and black polo shirt and a pair of gray, pleated slacks.
      • Throughout the day, Joe re-shared tribute posts from friends and family members on his Instagram Story. A few of the birthday tributes Joe's friends shared included previously-unseen pictures of him and Sophie.

        Joe Jonas turned 32 today and, of course, birthday tribute posts rolled in on Instagram as his friends and relatives marked the occasion.

        Sophie Turner shared two never-before-seen pictures of Joe in her post, simply captioned, "Birthday boy," with the emoji of a face wearing a party hat and blowing on a noisemaker. Sophie's pics appear to be brand new, based on the birthday party decor (a rainbow-colored "happy birthday banner," several shiny garlands, and what appears to be a giant set of gold, metallic "3" and "2" balloons) in the background of the first snap. The second picture also has some major "taken at a birthday party" vibes and features Joe striking a very debonair pose in front of a metallic streamer background.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Whenever the pics were taken, we feel confident they were snapped on the same day, since Joe is wearing the same dashing ensemble—a stylish cream and black polo shirt and gray pleated slacks—in both photos.

        Throughout the day, Joe re-shared birthday tributes from other friends and family members on his Instagram Story. While all of the posts were some combination of heartfelt, funny, and sweet, a few included an extra birthday treat for Joe and Sophie fans in the form of previously-unseen pictures of the couple.

        Serena Elkaim shared this picture, featuring Joe and Sophie in their cozy, lounging element:

        joe jonas birthday
        Instagram

        And Republic Records EVP Gary Spangler shared a picture of himself posing with Joe and Sophie (who were both just wearing bathrobes at the time):

        joe jonas birthday
        Instagram

        Happy birthday to Joe—and a big thank you to all friends of Joe who shared new pictures of him and Sophie to mark this very special day.

