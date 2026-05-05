Senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage probably wouldn't add my 2026 Met Gala outfit to her best-dressed list. But being comfier than her favorite red carpet dresses is still a win in my book. Last night, I traded the "Fashion Is Art" dress code for something more akin to Amanda Seyfried's jeans outfit and Adidas sneakers on May 5.

Seyfried isn't new to the Met Gala schedule. She's been "Cinderella-ing" out of ballgowns and into off-duty outfits for five Met Mondays now. Her "Fashion Is Art" run began in a custom drop-waist Prada dress, which helped pioneer last night's powder pink red carpet trend. The ballgown also reimagined that iconic Mean Girls quote, "on Wednesdays we wear pink," because who could wait two days to debut its thick, regal ruffles?

I've been known to sleep in my jewelry after a fabulous night out, but then again, I'm no Met Gala mainstay. By the next morning, Seyfried's Tiffany & Co. diamonds returned to their rightful blue boxes, right alongside her platform Prada pumps.

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Amanda Seyfried posed for photographers in Prada on the Met Gala red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seyfried wasted no time giving her soles a break from 4.5" heels. She was the first Met Gala guest to check out of The Surrey, the five-star hotel hosting Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner a stone's throw away from the red carpet. Casual yet cool was her dress code for the morning after, judging by her slightly-oversize, pinstripe button-down, vintage Silver Jeans, and SL 72 OG sneakers from Adidas's March 2025 collaboration with Liberty London.

The Emmy winner's straight-leg jeans helped endorse a 2026 denim trend: two-tone washes. The bottoms were mostly sky-blue, before bands down both legs added indigo to the color palette.

The next morning, Seyfried traded Prada for jeans and Adidas sneakers. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Seyfried's year-old trainers aren't as easy to ID as say, Adidas Sambas. But both sidewall's stark-white, trio of stripes confirmed they're the half-heightened, half-slim Sl 72 Og Sneakers, which Elle Fanning, Nina Dobrev, and Emily Ratajkowski own, too.

What sets the Mamma Mia star's sneakers apart from the others—besides Adidas x Liberty London tags—is a patent floral pattern atop each upper's matte black foundation. Plus, emerald green suede lined the monogrammed heels and high-low soles. For Sambas, your only options are translucent tan or dark brown treads. That's it.

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Black and white Adidas sneakers were a smart choice, because they matched Seyfried's Prada Bonnie Bag without steering clear of spring styling.

adidas Adidas X Liberty London Sl 72 Og Sneakers $118 at Farfetch

Contrary to the 2025 Met Gala, where Chris Rock, Joe Burrow, and Dapper Dan ascended those iconic stairs in sneakers, the It-shoe was noticeably absent from last night's red carpet. Sneaker sightings were scarce on the after-party scene, too.

Jeans, on the other hand, ended up in Margot Robbie's Met Gala garment bag. The Barbie actor traded a custom gold Chanel gown for an after-hours silhouette similar to Seyfried's. She styled them with a metallic jacket, a white T-shirt, and a strawberry-red clutch, all from Matthieu Blazy's recent shows.

Now that jeans have been normalized at Met Gala affairs, it's only a matter of time before sneakers join the "allowed items" list, too. By next year, they might even make the best-dressed list after all.

Shop Adidas Sneakers Inspired by Amanda Seyfried