When Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie first glided into the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, you could cut the tension with an ice skate's blade. The Heated Rivalry co-stars posed on opposite ends of the red carpet, but not for long. Williams and Storrie eventually embraced in matching naked shirts—a sartorial coincidence, if you can believe it.

First, Williams attended the 2026 Oscars in custom, all-black Balenciaga. A few hours later, the first-time guest debuted another bespoke Balenciaga set at Vanity Fair's soirée, minus a few layers. Stylist Anastasia Walker dressed him in a sleeveless tulle top, tucked into straight-leg trousers. Plot twist: The blouse was completely sheer. It became slightly more opaque atop the high neckline and carpet-grazing train. To finish, Williams traded his Bulgari watch for a diamond-encrusted, Serpenti Bangle. (Similar styles would set you back $95,000, if you're curious.)

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams made their 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party debuts arm-in-arm. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You'd think Williams and Storrie exchanged "What are you wearing?" texts before the Vanity Fair after-party, but no. Walker confirmed via Instagram Stories that she and Storrie's stylist, James Yardley, "didn't plan this."

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Storrie accidentally matched Williams's energy in a skintight, see-through long-sleeve from Saint Laurent's Fall 2026 Men's collection. The main difference? His was a warm-toned brown, to complement high-rise, chocolate-colored trousers. Storrie frosted his neck with a diamond Tiffany & Co. necklace. In lieu of a tulle train à la Williams, he threaded his arm through a brown Saint Laurent stole.

First, the Heated Rivalry co-stars posed separately for Vanity Fair. (Image credit: Getty Images)

They couldn't stay separated for too long. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Williams and Storrie seem to be sartorial soulmates: They can't stop, won't stop coordinating. After Storrie hosted Saturday Night Live on Feb. 28, the two hit up the after-party in similar leather selects. The first-time host, for one, stacked over-the-knee Saint Laurent boots on top of a gray suit. Williams checked in a few minutes later, dressed in a black leather suit from Simkhai's Spring 2026 line.

The rising stars kicked off their first Oscars weekend at Creative Artists Agency's March 13 pre-Academy Awards affair. Each one wore all-black, but the parallels stopped there. Williams teased his naked Vanity Fair look in a tweed vest two-piece, layered on top of a lacy sheer long-sleeve. Later in the evening, he eventually ditched the wintery vest. Storrie, on the other hand, elevated a classic black button-down and trousers with silver jewelry.

A few nights ago, Williams and Storrie were all smiles at a pre-Oscars party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh out the gate, Williams and Storrie delivered Oscars step-and-repeats to rival Hollywood's red carpet regulars. Will their style streak continue next award season? Sadly, Heated Rivalry won't be eligible for 2027 award shows like the Golden Globes or Emmys. (The Canadian series would've had to be fully produced in the United States.) But America's favorite faux hockey players don't need a nomination to steal the show. Williams and Storrie do that simply by attending. Sheer shirts definitely help, too.

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