There were only a few "Wait...is that her?" moments on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet, but each was more mind-boggling than the last. First, Katy Perry accessorized her Stella McCartney gown with a robot mask. Minutes later, Heidi Klum took the "Costume Art" theme literally as a Rafaello Monti-inspired sculpture. Once the carpet closed, Naomi Osaka ensured the unrecognizable trend continued with her after-party look.

The tennis legend proved "Fashion Is Art" from sunup to sundown on the first Monday in May, thanks to three Robert Wun creations. Osaka's initial serve came in the form of a voluminous coat, featuring a stand collar, oversize puff sleeves, and singular red feathers embroidered sporadically atop her bust.

As fans learned from her 2026 Australian Open outfit last January, Osaka has a soft spot for Robert Wun's headpieces. The wider the brim, the better. This satellite dish-like rendition kept most of her face card covered, but not for long.

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Naomi Osaka's first 2026 Met Gala look was a colorless Robert Wun coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Osaka waited until the last section of stairs to reveal her base layer: a monochrome mermaid dress, featuring 659,000 stitches beneath ruby-red beadwork. “The exterior in itself is indicative of the body," stylist Marty Harper told Vanity Fair. “There are these slits that have these crystals and feathers and it's almost as though the body's been pierced and blood is actually coming out." Wun crafted the sleeveless, hourglass gown to mirror muscle texture, blood vessels, and more anatomically-correct appendages, Harper added.

Shade-matched gloves seen beneath Osaka's aforementioned coat turned out to be opera-length—and embellished with razor-sharp acrylic nails.

Osaka's second look got a proper close-up at the top of the staircase. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Osaka transformed one last time before calling it a night. She arrived at the GQ after-party—where Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams waited inside—almost completely unidentifiable in a stiletto-grazing gown. That's because stark white lace, a matching plunge neckline, and tiered rows of full-coverage feathers covered every square-inch of Osaka's silhouette.

Robert Wun's lace stretched up and around her face, shielding it from paparazzi pics, too. The mask-turned-headpiece was just sheer enough for Osaka to navigate The Twenty Two's Cafe Zaffri without a guide.

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Instead of stripping down, Osaka ended the night in her most full-coverage 'fit yet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Osaka adores the art of the reveal—and not just on red carpets either. Earlier this year, she strutted into the Australian Open in a Robert Wun veil, which she traded for a visor before the tennis match.

Perhaps her masked moments will continue at the 2026 Italian Open later this week. She was only able to attend the Met Gala because of her first-round bye from May 5 to May 7. Thank goodness for that three-day window, otherwise Osaka's "Fashion Is Art" interpretations would've stayed in Robert Wun's studio. All three clearly belong on a red carpet, don't you agree?

TOPICS Met Gala