Yes, That's Naomi Osaka Underneath a 2026 Met Gala After-Party Lace Mask
White lace covered almost every square-inch of her silhouette.
There were only a few "Wait...is that her?" moments on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet, but each was more mind-boggling than the last. First, Katy Perry accessorized her Stella McCartney gown with a robot mask. Minutes later, Heidi Klum took the "Costume Art" theme literally as a Rafaello Monti-inspired sculpture. Once the carpet closed, Naomi Osaka ensured the unrecognizable trend continued with her after-party look.
The tennis legend proved "Fashion Is Art" from sunup to sundown on the first Monday in May, thanks to three Robert Wun creations. Osaka's initial serve came in the form of a voluminous coat, featuring a stand collar, oversize puff sleeves, and singular red feathers embroidered sporadically atop her bust.
As fans learned from her 2026 Australian Open outfit last January, Osaka has a soft spot for Robert Wun's headpieces. The wider the brim, the better. This satellite dish-like rendition kept most of her face card covered, but not for long.Article continues below
Osaka waited until the last section of stairs to reveal her base layer: a monochrome mermaid dress, featuring 659,000 stitches beneath ruby-red beadwork. “The exterior in itself is indicative of the body," stylist Marty Harper told Vanity Fair. “There are these slits that have these crystals and feathers and it's almost as though the body's been pierced and blood is actually coming out." Wun crafted the sleeveless, hourglass gown to mirror muscle texture, blood vessels, and more anatomically-correct appendages, Harper added.
Shade-matched gloves seen beneath Osaka's aforementioned coat turned out to be opera-length—and embellished with razor-sharp acrylic nails.
Osaka transformed one last time before calling it a night. She arrived at the GQ after-party—where Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams waited inside—almost completely unidentifiable in a stiletto-grazing gown. That's because stark white lace, a matching plunge neckline, and tiered rows of full-coverage feathers covered every square-inch of Osaka's silhouette.
Robert Wun's lace stretched up and around her face, shielding it from paparazzi pics, too. The mask-turned-headpiece was just sheer enough for Osaka to navigate The Twenty Two's Cafe Zaffri without a guide.
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Osaka adores the art of the reveal—and not just on red carpets either. Earlier this year, she strutted into the Australian Open in a Robert Wun veil, which she traded for a visor before the tennis match.
Perhaps her masked moments will continue at the 2026 Italian Open later this week. She was only able to attend the Met Gala because of her first-round bye from May 5 to May 7. Thank goodness for that three-day window, otherwise Osaka's "Fashion Is Art" interpretations would've stayed in Robert Wun's studio. All three clearly belong on a red carpet, don't you agree?
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.