It started on the rink. Then the cottage. Now the Heated Rivalry boys, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, are on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet. Walking alongside A-plus-listers like Beyoncé and Rihanna, with the stars of HBO’s smash hit enemies-to-lovers hockey romance looking dapper as they make their Met Gala debut, this particular first Monday in May is a monumental night for Hollanov shippers.

Storrie hit the 2026 Met Gala first. Styled by James Yardley, he went for a look that honored the evening’s “Fashion Is Art" dress code and stayed true to his style that borrows from Hollywood’s most iconic leading men. (The Texas native has a penchant for pinstripe suits and tuxedos—think Cary Grant and James Dean.) As the good Saint Laurent global brand ambassador that he is, Storrie wore a black suit designed by creative director Anthony Vaccarello. With it, a c*nty polka-dot bow-neck blouse featuring a dramatically long scarf, which trailed several feet behind him and danced in the wind.

Connor Storrie departs for the 2026 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For accessories, he and Yardley added Tiffany & Co diamond drop earrings and two matching ruby brooches—one clipped by his neck and the other on his lapel. After a few steps on the red carpet, Storrie took off his suit jacket to reveal a gold OMEGA watch.

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Storrie on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A close-up look at Storrie's accessories. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for the other half of Heated Rivalry, Williams was seen leaving The Mark hotel in ... a bathrobe. Underneath, whatever it may be, is expected to be a look styled by Anastasia Walker, whom he tapped to be his fashion mastermind last winter—which was right around when his star power received a major boost.

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The two Heated Rivalry actors were relatively unknown before HBO’s TV juggernaut debuted last November. But then they skated onto our screens as Ilya Rozanov (Storrie) and Shane Hollander (Williams), captured the hearts—and eyeballs, let’s be honest—of over 10.6 million U.S. viewers, and became the most booked-and-busy men in Hollywood.

The two presented at the 2026 Golden Globes and went to the 2026 Oscars after-party in matching naked shirts. Williams recently starred in Laufey’s "Madwoman" music video, while Storrie made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut earlier this winter. You saw him on the 30 Rock stage again on May 2, when he surprise-announced musical guest Olivia Rodrigo.

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fashion industry has particularly—and smartly—taken a liking to the Heated Rivalry heartthrobs. Williams walked the DSquared2 Fall 2026 men’s runway, while Storrie, joined by co-stars François Arnaud and Robbie GK, sat front row at Saint Laurent’s show. Williams has since befriended Donatella Versace and earned a “Friend of the House” title at Balenciaga. Storrie signed on as an ambassador for Tiffany & Co. in addition to working with Saint Laurent—hence why he wore both on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet.

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Williams walking DSquared2's Fall 2026 fashion show. (Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Storrie at the Saint Laurent Fall 2026 Men's show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally, an invite to the Met Gala—colloquially known as the fashion Olympics—would be next for the two. And as they continue to work on the “hotter, wetter, longer” second season of Heated Rivalry, here’s to hoping Williams and Storrie have a few more fashion opportunities in the mix that can hold us over in the meantime. Fingers crossed for a Calvin Klein campaign.

TOPICS Met Gala