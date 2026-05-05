"I'm coming to the cottage—no, the GQ 2026 Met Gala after-party," Connor Storrie probably told his Heated Rivalry co-star, Hudson Williams, late last night. Both Met Gala rookies reunited on the magazine's star-studded dance floor, but not before trading red carpet fashion for opposite after-party looks.

New York City's street style scene transformed into a smorgasbord of VIPs, once Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Hollywood's favorite It-boys left the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It didn't seem like Williams and Storrie arrived at The Twenty Two Hotel together, but knowing them, they hyped up each other's outfits like old times. (Old times being the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where they walked the red carpet together.)

Both of Williams's looks shared the same avant-garde approach to menswear, but the similarities stopped there. The actor's white button-down-turned-dress gave his initial Balenciaga suit the rest of the evening off. A satin cummerbund kept the Oxford's skirt-esque hem safe from a Marilyn Monroe moment and elevated his pantless pick in one swift cinch. It also matched the not one, but two pairs of socks stylist Anastasia Walker stacked on top of each other. The Canadian committed to the all-black bit with a brooch-topped tailcoat, ruched leather loafers, sunglasses, and a backwards Kangol hat fresh from JFK Jr.'s circa-1990s closet.

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Hudson Williams snuck into GQ's after-party in black-and-white menswear. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seemed both fashion guys had the time of their lives last night. Storrie entered the GQ soirée with the brightest smile as his plus-one, too. Then, he styled a camel-colored blazer and matching trousers by Saint Laurent.

Storrie went shirtless underneath, much like he did with his 2026 Actor Awards suit by Saint Laurent. Maybe he loaned his white button-down to Williams. Simply put, any sort of Oxford wouldn't steal the show from his chocolate brown cape, which hugged his padded shoulders and billowed out behind him. Storrie even switched his pointy, red carpet-worthy shoes for patent loafers. Perhaps the Heated Rivalry pair knew matching ever-so-slightly would ignite another online frenzy among fans.

Connor Storrie arrived in head-to-toe Saint Laurent mere minutes later. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Storrie and Williams's schedules are likely packed from now until August, when production is set to begin for Heated Rivalry Season 2. The 2026 Met Gala might be the only time they RSVP "yes" to the same event until filming starts. That said, I'm sure the close friends and co-stars enjoyed rubbing elbows at Met Gala after-parties. It also marked the apex of Storrie and Williams's transformations into full-blown red carpet fixtures. They'll return to the hockey rink—and the press tour that follows—raring to serve some stellar looks.

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TOPICS Met Gala