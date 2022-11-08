The Spice Girls Reunited for Geri Halliwell's Birthday, And Danced to One of Their Biggest Hits

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There's nothing pop culture fans love more than a good old '90s band reunion, and thankfully for everyone, the Spice Girls regularly deliver.

For their latest get-together, four out of five of the girl band members had a dance party to celebrate Geri Halliwell's 50th birthday. Sadly, Melanie Brown—AKA Mel B, AKA Scary Spice—couldn't make it, but David Beckham, who shared a video from the evening, made sure to include a shoutout to her in his caption.

He wrote, "Special celebrating Ginger ... this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls ... A friendship for Life ... @spicegirls @therealgerihalliwell @victoriabeckham @emmaleebunton @melaniecmusic @officialmelb you were missed"

In the video, Halliwell, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm are seen having the time of their lives while dancing to their 1996 hit "Say You'll Be There."

The former soccer star added a "GIRL POWER" gif sticker over it for good measure.

The post, of course, sparked frenzy among friends and fans.

British Vogue editor Edward Enningful wrote, "Iconic," while Paris Hilton echoed the statement with the comment, "Icons."

Victoria Beckham, AKA Posh Spice, also shared photos from the night with the caption, "Love you @EmmaLeeBunton and @MelanieCMusic xx VB"

Music lovers took to Twitter to share their joy upon seeing this lovely reunion. One person wrote, "Oh my! This makes my Spice Girls loving heart very happy."

Another said, "No matter how old I am, seeing any combination of the Spice Girls together fills me with adolescent glee."

Someone else added, "Every. Single. Family. Party. This is me and my sister and cousins. The HOLD the @spicegirls have on us. #GirlPower"

Another fan wrote, "This video gives me years of life! This right here is real friendship. I will always admire the @spicegirls for sticking together no matter what."

Thanks for the mems, ladies!