Stephen Colbert and John Krasinski Give a Masterclass on How to Be Sexy: "Congrats to the Very Sexy John Kra-Sexy"
Krasinski is this year's People's Sexiest Man Alive.
Stephen Colbert revealed John Krasinski as People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024 on The Late Show, with Colbert joking that he was really upset that he's been passed over once again for the honor.
Still, the talk-show host managed to tell the laureate, "congrats to the very sexy John Kra-sexy," showing that he is a deeply gracious loser.
To help him out, Krasinski filmed a sexiness infomercial with Colbert, in which both men were dressed in '80s workout video outfits to present the audience with "six simple steps guaranteed to turn you from a sack of crap to a hunk of beef."
The hilarious steps were:
- Step one: Don't Eat (unhealthy snacks)!
- Step two: Do Eat (water and raw eggs)!
- Step three: Steal Sexy DNA (by cheek-swabbing Chris Evans against his will)
- Step four: Extract (Chris Evans') Sexy DNA ("using the genetics lab you built using the money you made from The Office reruns")
- Step five: Sexy-Ercise
- Step six: Agonizing Sexy Transformation (after drinking Chris Evan's extracted sexy DNA)
The Quiet Place actor takes over from 2023's Sexiest Man Alive Patrick Dempsey. Chris Evans won in 2022, Paul Rudd in 2021, and Michael B. Jordan in 2020.
Speaking about his victory in a People feature, Krasinski joked that this honor is definitely not going to afford him any special treatment at home when it comes to his wife Emily Blunt. "I think it's going to make me do more household chores," he told the magazine. "After this comes out, she’ll be like, 'All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home.'" Fair play to this woman!
A post shared by People Magazine (@people)
A photo posted by on
Another sexy man featured in People's long-awaited issue is Benny Blanco, record producer, cookbook author, and Mr. Selena Gomez. In case you hadn't had enough advice on how to be sexy from Krasinski, Blanco shared in his interview, "Even if you're terrible at cooking, [your partner will] like it because you did it. Ask your partner what they want to eat. Don't try to cook them what you want to eat. If you don't know how to cook it—learn it." Well noted!
