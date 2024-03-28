Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Reportedly Can’t Wait to Get Married After Recently Welcoming Their First Child Together

Earlier this week, Marie Claire reported that Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson had welcomed their first child together, as evidenced by a new family of three walk in L.A., complete with Waterhouse, Pattinson, and their baby in a stroller. Us Weekly reports that Pattinson is in awe of how seamlessly Waterhouse has taken to motherhood, a source said, saying of Pattinson that “Rob has seen a whole other side of Suki since becoming a mother. He has so much respect for Suki and she’s adjusted to motherhood like a total natural.”

The couple have experienced “so many changes” since moving in together last year, the source said, and added that the moments have “all been so positive.”

Waterhouse and Pattinson are new parents, and the first look at their family of three happened this week while the two were on a walk at L.A. with their newborn. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though the couple have been together for nearly six years, they only made their red carpet debut in late 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of the new family of three, “They couldn’t be happier,” they said, adding that only “a few of their close family members have some to see the baby” so far, which is perfectly fine for Waterhouse and Pattinson. As the couple continue to adjust to parenthood, “They’re enjoying their privacy” and adapting to their “new normal,” they said.

After the dust settles and they figure out what works for them as parents, Waterhouse and Pattinson intend to get married, the source told the publication. “They can’t wait for the next chapter when they make things official and tie the knot,” they said. Ahead of their pregnancy reveal, a source told Us Weekly that the two had “definitely discussed getting married” but weren’t putting “pressure” on themselves.

The fiercely private couple are reportedly planning to get married sooner rather than later. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“What they have is the real deal, and they wouldn’t want to force anything when their relationship is going so well,” a source told the outlet back in October. The source pointed out that, though they’d been “dating for a number of years,” they’d “only recently moved in together.” The next month, Waterhouse announced she was pregnant while performing at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City.

“Rob and Suki really hid this pregnancy well from friends before they were ready to reveal the happy news,” a source said in November, explaining that the couple “decided” together that “it was finally the right time to expand their family.”

The couple at last year's Met Gala in May 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The two prefer to keep their relationship private, so this Met Gala appearance, complete with red carpet PDA, was especially exciting. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Their love for one another was on full display, much to the delight of fans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After knowing one another for years, Waterhouse and Pattinson were first rumored to be a couple in 2018; it wasn’t until December 2022 that the two made their first red carpet appearance together at the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt. In May 2023, they attended the Met Gala together, packing on the PDA on the red carpet.

Since welcoming their baby—whose name, gender, and birthday are heretofore unknown—Waterhouse and Pattinson have remained under the radar, but that will change next month when Waterhouse takes the stage at Coachella, where she will perform at the back-to-back weekend festival on both April 12 and April 19.