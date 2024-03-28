Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Reportedly Can’t Wait to Get Married After Recently Welcoming Their First Child Together

Earlier this week, Marie Claire reported that Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson had welcomed their first child together, as evidenced by a new family of three walk in L.A., complete with Waterhouse, Pattinson, and their baby in a stroller. Us Weekly reports that Pattinson is in awe of how seamlessly Waterhouse has taken to motherhood, a source said, saying of Pattinson that “Rob has seen a whole other side of Suki since becoming a mother. He has so much respect for Suki and she’s adjusted to motherhood like a total natural.”
The couple have experienced “so many changes” since moving in together last year, the source said, and added that the moments have “all been so positive.”
Of the new family of three, “They couldn’t be happier,” they said, adding that only “a few of their close family members have some to see the baby” so far, which is perfectly fine for Waterhouse and Pattinson. As the couple continue to adjust to parenthood, “They’re enjoying their privacy” and adapting to their “new normal,” they said.
After the dust settles and they figure out what works for them as parents, Waterhouse and Pattinson intend to get married, the source told the publication. “They can’t wait for the next chapter when they make things official and tie the knot,” they said. Ahead of their pregnancy reveal, a source told Us Weekly that the two had “definitely discussed getting married” but weren’t putting “pressure” on themselves.
“What they have is the real deal, and they wouldn’t want to force anything when their relationship is going so well,” a source told the outlet back in October. The source pointed out that, though they’d been “dating for a number of years,” they’d “only recently moved in together.” The next month, Waterhouse announced she was pregnant while performing at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City.
“Rob and Suki really hid this pregnancy well from friends before they were ready to reveal the happy news,” a source said in November, explaining that the couple “decided” together that “it was finally the right time to expand their family.”
After knowing one another for years, Waterhouse and Pattinson were first rumored to be a couple in 2018; it wasn’t until December 2022 that the two made their first red carpet appearance together at the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt. In May 2023, they attended the Met Gala together, packing on the PDA on the red carpet.
Since welcoming their baby—whose name, gender, and birthday are heretofore unknown—Waterhouse and Pattinson have remained under the radar, but that will change next month when Waterhouse takes the stage at Coachella, where she will perform at the back-to-back weekend festival on both April 12 and April 19.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
