Suri Cruise, Daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, Has Decided Where She’ll Attend College This Fall

Thanks to a TikTok shared on May 20 by one of 18-year-old Suri Cruise’s classmates, we have insight into where the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes is headed off to in the fall. Per E! News, Cruise’s college plans were revealed in the video, as she and her friends showed off college sweaters in a video set to the Hannah Montana song “I’ll Always Remember You.” In the video, Cruise “could be seen sporting a red Carnegie Mellon University sweater while making silly faces for the camera and doing a cute dance with her friends,” the outlet reports.
Cruise’s mother, Holmes—who split with ex-husband Tom in 2012—has expressed a strong desire to keep her daughter out of the spotlight since her birth in 2006. Letting Cruise have a private life was important to Holmes because she was “so visible at such a young age,” Holmes said.
Speaking to Glamour last year, Holmes said of her only child “I really like to protect her. I’m very grateful to be a parent—to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.”
Mother and daughter bonded when Cruise sang and did background vocals on two of Holmes’ recent projects, 2022’s Alone Together and 2023’s Rare Objects: “I hope she always does something on my films,” she said. “I always ask her. But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people.” Holmes added “It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she’s my heart.”
According to Page Six, Holmes reportedly helped her daughter with her college applications (and is reportedly “overwhelmed” by the thought of becoming an empty nester), but Cruise “has always been determined to forge her own way,” a source said. “She is a smart girl, and she is turning into a very intelligent, mature young woman. She has a very close group of loyal friends, and she knows exactly where she comes from.” Of Holmes, they added “Katie takes great pride in her, but is also extremely overprotective.”
Access reports that the prestigious Carnegie Mellon—located in Pittsburgh—is “known for its acclaimed drama and computer science programs.” But, according to The Daily Mail, Cruise will nix following in her very famous parents’ acting footsteps and is reportedly “leaning towards” studying fashion as she graduates from LaGuardia High School. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Holmes—herself a style inspiration for many, specifically in terms of street style—told the outlet that she has saved some of her old outfits for her daughter.
“I’ve saved some things here and there,” Holmes said. “But she has her own sense of style and her own expressions.” Of Cruise borrowing clothes from her mom, “Sometimes the basics definitely disappear,” Holmes teased. “But that’s fine.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
