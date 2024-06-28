Taraji P. Henson Calls Megan Thee Stallion "Amazing" for Fighting "All of the Adversity"
She'll support her forever.
Taraji P. Henson has high praise for Megan Thee Stallion.
The Color Purple actress attended Megan's Hot Girl Summer Tour in Los Angeles last week, and she was all but blown away by the performance.
"That was my first time seeing her perform live on her stage, headlining," Henson told People. "She's amazing. She has been able to withstand all of the adversity and rise above it. She's incredible. I love you Megan, and I'm so proud of you. That's my baby girl, by the way."
Speaking of her relationship with the "WAP" singer, Henson continued, "I'm like auntie, you know? I'm a girl's girl. Anything women are doing, I'm there. I'm the cheerleader. I'm the loudest one in the front cheering them on, and that's what you should be as an elder."
This is clearly a life philosophy for the actress, who added, "Be here for these babies! You know, it's hard enough out here for women, and what I'm not gonna be is another obstacle for another woman. So, I'm a champion. I'm a team player. I'm a girl's girl. Go Meg. Go Meg. I got you. I love you."
Henson and Megan have collaborated in the past, with the actress making a cameo in the rapper's 2020 music video for "Body," alongside Jordyn Woods and Blac Chyna, among others.
The Empire star spoke to People as she prepares to host this year's BET Awards on on Sunday, June 30. As part of the awards, Megan is nominated for Best Collaboration and Video of the Year for the track "Bongos" with Cardi B, for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, and for BET Her Award for "Hiss." Meanwhile, Henson's own The Color Purple is nominated for Best Movie.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
