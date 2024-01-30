Taylor Swift Calls Travis Kelce’s Father Ed “Dad” Amidst On-Field Celebrations for the Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift and Ed Kelce
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lip readers were working overtime as Taylor Swift made her first on-field appearance to congratulate boyfriend Travis Kelce on the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl-clinching victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Amidst the hugs and kisses were apparently dually exchanged “I love you”s (Kelce reportedly said that he loved Swift “so much it’s not funny”) and Swift telling Kelce “I’ve never been so proud of anyone—ever,” which caused Kelce to walk away to rejoin the rest of the Chiefs with a tear running down his cheek.

But it was actually what Swift supposedly said in regards to Kelce’s father, Ed, that really could underscore the intensity of the couple’s relationship: Page Six reports that Swift called Ed “Dad” as she walked with Kelce’s mother, Donna, amidst the on-field chaos and celebration after the Chiefs’ 17-10 victory.

As Swift and Donna walked on the field, the two women started searching the crowd for Ed and Kelce’s older brother Jason. “Where’s—do we have a Dad?” Swift asked Donna before finding Ed behind them. “We have a Dad, we have Jason,” Swift followed up. The family then went to look for Kelce, the man of the moment.

Taylor Swift and Ed Kelce

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When a stadium employee at M&T Bank Stadium tried to direct Swift and Donna in one direction, Swift held on close to the Kelce family matriarch, telling the employee “I’m gonna do what she does,” per a video posted on X/Twitter/whatever it’s called. Swift watched the game alongside Ed, Donna, and Jason in a VIP suite.

Taylor Swift and Ed Kelce

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift and Ed—er, I mean “Dad”—have enjoyed growing closer over the course of the Chiefs’ football season, ever since Swift’s first Chiefs game last September. On Sunday night, Swift’s BFF Keleigh Sperry caught a sweet moment between the two as Swift wrapped an arm around Ed and smiled at the camera. In the same snap, Jason turned around to give Brittany Mahomes (wife of Kelce’s teammate and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Swift’s new friend) a high-five right as the photo was taken.

A source speaking to People said that Swift is basically a member of the Kelce family at this point, and that Ed, Donna, and Jason don’t see her as “Taylor Swift the superstar”: “She’s there to support him and cheer him on, and she has fit in seamlessly with everyone he loves,” they said. “It’s obvious, isn’t it? They’re genuinely happy together.” 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on field after the Chiefs victory on January 28, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)
