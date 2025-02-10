All the Celebrities in Taylor Swift's Box at Super Bowl 2025
It's quite a guest list.
It was pretty much a given that Taylor Swift would be in attendance to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday (Feb. 9). It was also more or less a given that she would invite at least a few famous friends to join her in said supporting.
Swift didn't disappoint on either front, arriving at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans wearing a bright-white, oversized blazer by Saint Laurent and bedazzled jean shorts and accessorizing with a gaggle of famous friends and members of her and Kelce's families.
In photos of Swift in the stands at the game, the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer could be seen surrounded by Kelce's parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, as well as friends like Ashley Avignone, Ross Travis, and her longtime friends and collaborators, Alana Haim, Este Haim, and Danielle Haim. According to People, Swift's brother, Austin Swift, also joined her at the game.
Swift was also joined by another of her recent collaborators, Ice Spice, who also attended the 2024 Super Bowl with the singer.
Although Swift came out for the game, she was rarely shown during the broadcast—something she's probably very happy about, TBH.
Earlier this week, ahead of the game, a source close to the "Fortnight" singer made it clear that the last thing Swift wants is to pull focus from Kelce during a huge moment in his career, as the Chiefs attempt to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.
"Taylor doesn't want to be the center of attention," an insider told the U.S. Sun, adding, "she just wants to support Travis and help him focus on the game."
