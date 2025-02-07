Taylor Swift's boyfriend, NFL tight end Travis Kelce, is preparing to play in the Super Bowl LIX, which takes place on Sunday, Feb. 9. Following Swift's unforgettable appearance at last year's game, fans are wondering whether she'll be in attendance when the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend.

According to Page Six, Swift plans to support Kelce at the 2025 Super Bowl, which is taking place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The outlet also reported that Kelce was unable to attend the 2025 Grammys—where Swift presented Beyoncé with the Best Country Album award—because he had "practice with his team" ahead of the big game.

While Swift's attendance at the Super Bowl seems highly likely, it's not necessarily guaranteed. Vanity Fair sought confirmation of Swift's Super Bowl attendance from the singer's team, but didn't receive a response. The outlet also suggested that security would be an important consideration for the "Look What You Made Me Do" performer, noting that "securing the singer in the melee of the Super Bowl" is quite the task.

Taylor Swift at last year's Super Bowl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As CBS Sports reports, there's another reason Swift may want to attend the Super Bowl this year: Kelce may make history. If the Kansas City Chiefs win this year's game, they'll be the first team to have done so three times in a row.

"The Chiefs have a chance to be the first team to ever three-peat and I don't see the head of the Tortured Poets Department missing a chance to cheer on Kelce as he chases history," the outlet reported.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embrace on the field after the Super Bowl in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Swift does, indeed, attend her boyfriend's game, some outlets are alleging that the couple could be involved in a big romantic gesture on the field. The Independent, in particular, pondered whether Swift and Kelce would be getting engaged at the Super Bowl 2025. When asked if he plans to propose then, Kelce told reporters, “Wouldn’t you like to know?”

Even though Kelce was absent from the 2025 Grammys, fans believe the "All Too Well" singer sent a secret message to her boyfriend from the event. When Swift walked out on to the stage to present the award for Best Country Album, she did so to her song "So High School," which is thought to be inspired by her NFL boyfriend.