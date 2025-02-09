Three months and 13 days ago, Taylor Swift performed in her personal Super Bowl, the Eras Tour, at New Orleans's Caesar's Superdome. Now, the crowds are going wild for the actual Super Bowl—between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles—but Swift is still back in the spotlight.

All eyes were on Swift's Super Bowl outfit when she finally entered the stadium alongside a group of close friends, including Ice Spice and Ashely Avignone, on Sunday, Feb. 9. Even though she reportedly didn't want to be the center of attention, her Chiefs game outfits in support of her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, have been a sight to behold all season long—and the Super Bowl was no exception. Her final look of the 2024-2025 calendar was arguably as powerful as her sequin-spangled Reputation jumpsuit or her Vivienne Westwood gown on the Eras Tour. She arrived to cheer on the Chiefs, win or lose, in a bright-white oversize blazer by Saint Laurent, complete with extra-strong shoulders, and bedazzled jean shorts. To some fans, it looked a lot like the Versace jackets she wore to perform her girlboss anthem "The Man" on tour.

Taylor Swift in her suite at the 2025 Super Bowl, wearing a white tank top and jewel-adorned shorts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

🏈| A better look at Taylor's full fit arriving at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/eVjA6UOp1DFebruary 9, 2025

Swift and her longtime stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, referenced several of her looks from throughout the NFL season in the Super Bowl outfit's styling. Her extra-large blazer was left open over a white tank top—or rather, a $1,300 Alaïa bodysuit made to mimic a tank top—and her aforementioned custom Purple Brand jean shorts, paired to over-the-knee Paris Texas boots. (Retail price: $1,200.) Similar footwear has been a staple throughout the season: Swift has previously worn Gianvito Rossi pairs in shades of black and burgundy. The singer has also played with similar proportions, taking her tunnel walks in micro-shorts, mini skirts, and tall boots.

Only a few touches of Chiefs red arrived in Swift's Super Bowl look: first, her teeny-tiny Givenchy handbag, which matched the early Super Bowl manicure she debuted on the 2025 Grammys red carpet. Second, there was her red chain "T" necklace—specifically, the custom Lorraine Schwartz ruby strand that Swift designed for the Grammys as a leg chain, sentimentally repurposed for the game. Swift also wore a ruby Retrouvai ring she's kept at her fingertips for past games, alongside a gold Logan Hollowell hand chain.

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice inside the 2025 Super Bowl. Swift took off her strong-shouldered blazer to wear a white tank top. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's ruby leg chain from the Grammys reappeared as a necklace at the Super Bowl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike last year's Super Bowl, Swift didn't save the weekend's fangirl fashion moments for the tunnel walk alone. Ahead of the game, she went out for back-to-back dinners in New Orleans: first in a meaningful Simkhai dress on a date with Kelce, then in a rich-girl coat and designer accessories with her friends. Both looks picked up on trends (like the Penny Lane coat) and designers (Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Saint Laurent) Swift has worn throughout the NFL season.

Taylor Swift has previously attended more than twenty Chiefs games to cheer on Kelce, including the 2024 Super Bowl. There, after flying straight from an Eras Tour stop in Tokyo to see her man rake in the touchdowns, the singer wore a Dion Lee corset with embellished Area jeans, plus a vintage Chiefs jacket hanging over her shoulder.

Her first Super Bowl outfit encapsulated the singer's approach to game-day style for her first NFL season. There were hints of sentimental jewelry and symbolism, like the Chiefs-red jewelry and number "87" accessories juxtaposing her sultry corset and ripped-up jeans. But her bedazzled jeans came courtesy of a runway collection—a connection she'd embrace even more for the following season.

Taylor Swift wore a Dion Lee corset and Area jeans to the 2024 Super Bowl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's Chiefs outfits leading to the 2025 Super Bowl have embraced all-out opulence. She kicked off the season in a Versace denim corset, thigh-high boots, and vintage coin jewelry; she cheered Kelce to his Super Bowl qualifier in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. In between, the singer sampled everything from fresh Dior saddle bags to straight-from-the-runway Chanel. While a few appearances involved vintage Chiefs T-shirts or affordable tights, the overall vibe aligned with the loud luxury trend Swift otherwise embraced in her street style. (Some spectators say this, too, is a nod to Kelce, who has also never met a Gucci monogram he didn't like.)

She attended the 2025 AFC Championships in a Louis Vuitton jacket and matching monogram hat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Today's white blazer ends Swift's winning streak of game-day outfits that spotlighted women-owned brands, showcased her sporty side, and moved a lot of products. (See: the time she sold out glitter freckles when she paired them with a plaid Vivienne Westwood set.) While the Chiefs ultimately lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, Taylor Swift's Chiefs fashion was still the greatest in the league this season.

This post has been updated to reflect the outcome of the 2025 Super Bowl.