Taylor Swift "Doesn't Want to Be the Center of Attention" During Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Moment

With Super Bowl 2025 just two days away, rumors surrounding Taylor Swift's plans for the big game have reached a fever pitch, including whether boyfriend Travis Kelce will propose or if she'll perform at the halftime show with Kendrick Lamar. However, one source tells the U.S. Sun that the pop star is keen to stay out of the spotlight as Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Taylor doesn't want to be the center of attention," an insider told the media outlet, adding, "she just wants to support Travis and help him focus on the game."

If the Chiefs beat the Eagles, they'll make NFL history by becoming the first team to win the Super Bowl three years in a row. The source explained that Swift "wants Travis to enjoy his Super Bowl week experience and be at 110 percent for Sunday, as she is dreaming about him making history and reaching another dream of his, winning another Super Bowl and making a three-peat."

Kelce, who has been dating Swift since summer 2023, "loves that she is super supportive, and he is the same with her, as they got each other's back whatever happens," the insider added.

Swift wore Chiefs red for the Grammys on Feb. 4. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple hugged on the field after the Chiefs won the 2025 AFC championship game on Jan. 26. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift, who shimmered in red as she presented Best Country Album to Beyoncé at the Grammys, is coming down from an already busy week, but when it comes to a potential on-stage moment at the Super Bowl, it's anyone's guess.

Travis's dad, Ed Kelce, he told Australia's Today show this week that he wasn't aware of any halftime show performance. "I have no idea what her plans are," the father of two said. "I would let her publicist talk to you about that."

Mr. Kelce did chat about what the end of Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour means for her relationship with Travis. “Without the NFL season, without the Eras Tour, [it will be] just them alone really connecting more,” Ed shared. "I think that can only be a good thing."

When it comes to post-Super Bowl proposal rumors, Travis gave a coy response during a press conference earlier this week. "Wouldn't you like to know?" he said with a smile.