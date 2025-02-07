Taylor Swift "Doesn't Want to Be the Center of Attention" During Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Moment
"He loves that she is super supportive, and he is the same with her, as they got each other's back whatever happens."
With Super Bowl 2025 just two days away, rumors surrounding Taylor Swift's plans for the big game have reached a fever pitch, including whether boyfriend Travis Kelce will propose or if she'll perform at the halftime show with Kendrick Lamar. However, one source tells the U.S. Sun that the pop star is keen to stay out of the spotlight as Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Taylor doesn't want to be the center of attention," an insider told the media outlet, adding, "she just wants to support Travis and help him focus on the game."
If the Chiefs beat the Eagles, they'll make NFL history by becoming the first team to win the Super Bowl three years in a row. The source explained that Swift "wants Travis to enjoy his Super Bowl week experience and be at 110 percent for Sunday, as she is dreaming about him making history and reaching another dream of his, winning another Super Bowl and making a three-peat."
Kelce, who has been dating Swift since summer 2023, "loves that she is super supportive, and he is the same with her, as they got each other's back whatever happens," the insider added.
Swift, who shimmered in red as she presented Best Country Album to Beyoncé at the Grammys, is coming down from an already busy week, but when it comes to a potential on-stage moment at the Super Bowl, it's anyone's guess.
Travis's dad, Ed Kelce, he told Australia's Today show this week that he wasn't aware of any halftime show performance. "I have no idea what her plans are," the father of two said. "I would let her publicist talk to you about that."
Mr. Kelce did chat about what the end of Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour means for her relationship with Travis. “Without the NFL season, without the Eras Tour, [it will be] just them alone really connecting more,” Ed shared. "I think that can only be a good thing."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
When it comes to post-Super Bowl proposal rumors, Travis gave a coy response during a press conference earlier this week. "Wouldn't you like to know?" he said with a smile.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
I’m Swapping Out My Go-to Pieces for Spring—22 Nordstrom Finds I’m Coveting
You'll want to wear these under-$200 finds every day.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Every Stylish New Yorker Is Adopting This Low-Key Beauty Trend
The proof is in the NYFW street style photos.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
The Designer Who's "Not Surprised" Celebrities Love Her Work
Kari Vettese knows what A-listers really want: to look like a mermaid off the coast of Italy.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
So—Is Taylor Swift Going to the 2025 Super Bowl?
It's hard to imagine Swift missing it, especially as Travis Kelce hovers on the cusp of making history.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Travis Kelce's Five-Word Response to Taylor Swift Proposal Question Has Fans Buzzing
Let the betting begin.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Taylor Swift Didn't Announce 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' at the 2025 Grammys, But Here's When She Might
Are you ready for it?
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Taylor Swift and Cynthia Erivo Casually Recreated the "Holding Space" Meme at the Grammys
The moment played out in the background of a clip of Trevor Noah hosting the awards show.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift Accepted a Sweet Gift From a Little Girl on the Grammys 2025 Red Carpet
"The way she makes every interaction feel like a main character moment."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Does Taylor Swift's "T" Charm Reference a Song on 'The Tortured Poets Department'?
The accessory hangs from her Vivienne Westwood corset dress.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift's AFC Championship Necklace Is a 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Clue
Are those...snakes?
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Travis Kelce’s Teammate Reveals Why He Was “Blown Away” by Taylor Swift the First Time He Met Her
"We were just blown away....just how much of a normal person she is."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published