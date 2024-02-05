Fans Think Taylor Swift Ignored Céline Dion While Accepting a Grammy From Her

Taylor Swift raised some eyebrows at Sunday's Grammy Awards when she appeared to totally ignore Céline Dion as she handed her the Grammy for Album of the Year.

A video of the interaction has made the rounds on Twitter, with people offended on Dion's behalf that Swift appeared to snub her on stage.

In the widely circulated clip, the Midnights singer can be seen excitedly embracing some of her collaborators, before taking the trophy from Dion's hands without looking at her, as the "My Heart Will Go On" singer looks a little dumbfounded by the situation.

One person who shared the video wrote, "Sorry Swifties. But Taylor could’ve took one second and even acknowledge the legend that is Celine. I like Taylor, but this was not OK."

Many people in the comments piled on, pointing out how rude it seems to forget to acknowledge anyone—let alone a legend like Dion.

Sorry Swifties. But Taylor could’ve took one second and even acknowledge the legend that is Celine. I like Taylor, but this was not OK. pic.twitter.com/SDxwUpup5MFebruary 5, 2024 See more

On the other side of the coin, it was clear from the video that Swift was distracted by someone else on the stage, and obviously overwhelmed that she'd won the award in the first place.

One Swiftie summed it up, tweeting, "Did Taylor Swift disrespect or snub Celine Dion? No.

"Was she clearly distracted by someone behind her at the exact moment Celine Dion handed her the award? 100000%.

"Stop overanalyzing her every move looking for proof that she should be hated because you already don’t like her."

Others also pointed out the several factors that mean Swift's behavior in that moment was accidental, and I believe the kids would say they left no crumbs.

These factors included the fact that the two women embraced backstage, and that Swift stood up and clapped and cheered for Dion when she took to the stage. So to the haters, drop it, K? Let's see if you get every last gesture right when you win the most prestigious Grammy there is!