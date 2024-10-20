Taylor Swift Thanks 'Eras Tour' Crowd for Noticing This Outfit Change

Taylor Swift has a message for her most devoted and detail-oriented fans.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, during her second Eras Tour show in Miami, Florida, Swift gave the crowd a special thank you for how they noticed and responded to her latest on-stage costume change.

“You are the most rewarding group of people to show a new outfit to because this is a brand new dress I’ve never worn it before, and I just feel like you’ve noticed," Swift told her fans, according to People, and after she stepped out wearing a new blue and purple gown by Roberto Cavalli featuring a plunging neckline for the acoustic set of the show.

"That's really fun," she continued, and after showing off her new outfit to the fan's delight. "That makes me happy."

The new, sparkling blue gown is one of several new outfits Swift has debuted during the final leg of her history-making Eras Tour. On Friday, Oct. 18, the singer shocked fans when she debuted a brand-new Roberto Cavalli black and gold catsuit during her Reputation era performance.

Taylor Swift onstage at the Eras Tour on October 18 wearing a Roberto Cavalli Reputation outfit with gold cobras. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Marie Claire previously reported, the one-legged jumpsuit features a mesh and black sequin base and a 3D cobra, which winds its way up and around Swift's leg, over her torso, and up to her neckline.

Its scales (visible from one reporter's seat hundreds of feet away) are comprised of gold baguette, black bezel, and crystal stone accents. Additional golden snakes twist around Swift's covered arm and her midsection.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"These variations typically offer us an expansion of the established world she's created within that era," Sarah Chapelle , New York Times bestselling author of Taylor Swift Style, told Marie Claire in a previous interview. "Most of the costume variations typically differ in color and slightly in silhouette, but the goal is to always build off of the customary 'dress codes' of each era."

The new Reputation era outfit is only adding fire to already raging speculation that Swift is preparing to release Reputation (Taylor's Version).

Taylor Swift performs on stage during "The Eras Tour" at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 18, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One hint, according to die-hard Swifties, is when Swift exited the stage during her Aug. 17 Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London.

During her performance, Swift left the stage while waving a "very obviously snaking motion," Marie Claire previously reported, which was captured on video and shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.