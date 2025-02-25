Forget 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Because Taylor Swift Could Be Dropping a Whole New Album Soon
There's a lot going on at the moment.
After wrapping up the Eras Tour in December, one would have to assume that Taylor Swift is tired. The tour lasted nearly two years—March 2023 to December 2024—and became the highest-grossing tour of all time. Plus, during the tour, Swift released a new album, The Tortured Poets Department, and two re-releases, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version). And on top of that, she also started her highly publicized relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce. So, she has had a lot going on, to put it lightly.
Still, according to a new report, there is more in the works. A source told Express UK that Swift has a new album coming up and is planning another tour.
A source from AEG, the live entertainment company that was a promoter for the Eras Tour, said, "Taylor is in the development stages of her new album which will be released at the end of the year. She wrote songs backstage on her last tour and bosses at AEG have been told to prepare themselves for another tour in 2026."
Not only that, but the source also claimed to know what the album will be about: "People who have heard some of the ideas say it’s inspired by a lot of what she’s been through including her relationship with Travis and changes in her friendships, specifically Blake Lively."
Obviously, we all know what is going on with Kelce: Swift began dating the Kansas City Chiefs player in the summer of 2023, and since then they've seemed inseparable. He attended the Eras Tour; she attended his football games. They've both spoken out about the relationship. It all looks to be going well. As for why songs could be inspired by Lively, there have been rumors that they had a falling out related to Lively's ongoing legal battle with her It Ends with Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni. It's not something Swift has commented on herself.
This isn't the first time there's been talk about what Swift's next steps will be. In December, a source told Us Weekly that Swift was hoping to start work on a new album soon and wants to tour in 2026.
“She had such a great experience on Eras. She really wants to do it again," the source said. “She loves being with all her fans; it inspires her." But, they added, "Things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis. She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life."
From Swift herself, fans haven't gotten much word on her next steps just yet. In a note in her The Eras Tour Book, the 35-year-old wrote, "See you next era..." As for what that era looks like, we'll have to wait and see. But if the sources are correct, Swifties could all be picking out new themed concert outfits as soon as next year.
Lia Beck is a writer living in Brooklyn, NY, who covers entertainment, celebrity, and lifestyle. The former celebrity news editor at Bustle, she has also written for Refinery29, Hello Giggles, Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and more.
