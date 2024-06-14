Taylor Swift Fans Caused Seismic Activity During Edinburgh Eras Tour

Taylor Swift fans don't kid around with their enthusiasm.

The superstar recently performed three nights of her Eras Tour at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium, between June 7 and June 9, and her audience was so into it that they managed to cause literal seismic activity in the area surrounding the venue.

The British Geographical Survey reports that Swifties' singing, dancing, stomping, and applause (paired with the normal concert bass, etc.) caused their stations around Edinburgh to register earthquake readings from up to 6 km away (that's roughly 3.7 miles).

Unfortunately for the competitively inclined Saturday and Sunday concertgoers, Friday night's attendees were the rowdiest, per BGS, though not by very much.

On all three nights, according to the organization, fans were at their absolute most enthusiastic (read: loud) during three songs from three different Eras: "…Ready For It?" from Reputation, "Cruel Summer" from Lover, and "Champagne Problems" from Evermore. That said, as you might expect, the reaction to "Shake It Off" from 1989 was also up there. Interestingly, it was the dancing that mostly caused the seismic activity for the first two songs, while it was the applause for "Champagne Problems."

But JSYK, this isn't exclusive to Scottish audiences: American Swifties are totally capable of this kind of earth-shaking activity as well. Reports of seismic activity caused by the Eras Tour also emerged after Swift performed at Lumen Stadium in Seattle, Washington, and at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, per CBS News.

Swift is currently performing in Liverpool, England, until June 15, after which she will head to Cardiff, Wales, for one night, followed by London for three nights.

Her June 13 Liverpool show marked the 100th Eras Tour date since it began in March 2023. She celebrated by confirming that the Eras era will come to an end in December.

"People have been like, 'How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?'" Swift said on the night. "The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that’s it." I think she meant "like, ever," but I'll let this one slide.