When Taylor Swift returns to the Eras Tour stage in Lisbon, Portugal, this weekend, there's no question she'll be dancing through the three-hour setlist in her favorite shoe brand. Swift has worn what looks like an endless collection of custom Christian Louboutin shoes on every leg of the 152-stop tour so far, with pairs color-coordinated to each era's outfit. Lover gets ombré glitter, knee-high boots; Red comes with chunky brogues; Midnights comes with stiletto boots sharp enough to kill a man, and so on.
In a new interview, the designer revealed just how many shoes it takes to outfit Swift for a concert spanning eleven original albums and 46 songs. Hint: It's in the hundreds.
Christian Louboutin told Vogue he has crafted more than 250 custom shoes for Swift's Eras Tour. That's slightly less than a pair per song in her 274-tune catalog. 60 of those sparkling new shoes were created specifically for the European leg of the tour, which started in Paris, France, earlier this month.
Are Louboutins to Taylor Swift what Manolos are to Carrie Bradshaw (that is, a shoe she can't have enough of)? Yes and no. In Swift's case, there's actually an element of practicality in the size of her collection. “When working for performers, it’s better to start with a very large number of styles that will end up in a selection of designs which seem the best for the stage,” Mr. Louboutin explained.
Performing a marathon three-hour setlist can also do serious damage to one's shoes. (When Swift sings that she's in "stilettos for miles" on the track "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," she's not exaggerating.) The size and scope of her Louboutin collection likely reflects swaps and replacements for footwear that takes a beating night after night onstage.
Louboutin started seriously working with Swift and her stylist, Joseph Cassell, for 2018's Reputation tour. The designer told Vogue he considers the shoes as a finishing touch to her costumes—and they're ultimately in the service of supporting her through her setlist while also looking good.
"Performing requires a lot of skill and concentration, so whatever costume or shoes you're wearing must not become a distraction,” the designer said. “They need to disappear from your thoughts, allowing your voice to be the only instrument that matters, ensuring you give your best performance and convey emotion to the audience staring at you.”
The European leg's introduction of two entirely new styles for The Tortured Poets Department—a lace-up Victorian boot and a silver metallic sandal heel—might not be the end of Swift's Louboutin tour collection. "She also likes to entertain her audience and surprise them, date after date," the designer said. "So, there might be more to come…”
Shop Louboutins Inspired by Taylor Swift
