Taylor Swift Has Received More Than 250 Custom Pairs of Louboutins for the Eras Tour

Look what you made her wear.

Taylor Swift performs at the Eras Tour wearing a pair of custom Louboutin boots
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
published

When Taylor Swift returns to the Eras Tour stage in Lisbon, Portugal, this weekend, there's no question she'll be dancing through the three-hour setlist in her favorite shoe brand. Swift has worn what looks like an endless collection of custom Christian Louboutin shoes on every leg of the 152-stop tour so far, with pairs color-coordinated to each era's outfit. Lover gets ombré glitter, knee-high boots; Red comes with chunky brogues; Midnights comes with stiletto boots sharp enough to kill a man, and so on.

In a new interview, the designer revealed just how many shoes it takes to outfit Swift for a concert spanning eleven original albums and 46 songs. Hint: It's in the hundreds.

Taylor Swift performs onstage at the Eras Tour wearing a white vivienne westwood dress and custom louboutin boots

Adding a set for The Tortured Poets Department to the Eras Tour, Swift also added custom Christian Louboutin shoes with a Victorian design.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christian Louboutin told Vogue he has crafted more than 250 custom shoes for Swift's Eras Tour. That's slightly less than a pair per song in her 274-tune catalog. 60 of those sparkling new shoes were created specifically for the European leg of the tour, which started in Paris, France, earlier this month.

Are Louboutins to Taylor Swift what Manolos are to Carrie Bradshaw (that is, a shoe she can't have enough of)? Yes and no. In Swift's case, there's actually an element of practicality in the size of her collection. “When working for performers, it’s better to start with a very large number of styles that will end up in a selection of designs which seem the best for the stage,” Mr. Louboutin explained.

Taylor Swift onstage at the eras tour wearing custom louboutin boots

For her Lover set, Swift has worn a series of Louboutin boots with ombré crystal detailing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Performing a marathon three-hour setlist can also do serious damage to one's shoes. (When Swift sings that she's in "stilettos for miles" on the track "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," she's not exaggerating.) The size and scope of her Louboutin collection likely reflects swaps and replacements for footwear that takes a beating night after night onstage.

Louboutin started seriously working with Swift and her stylist, Joseph Cassell, for 2018's Reputation tour. The designer told Vogue he considers the shoes as a finishing touch to her costumes—and they're ultimately in the service of supporting her through her setlist while also looking good.

"Performing requires a lot of skill and concentration, so whatever costume or shoes you're wearing must not become a distraction,” the designer said. “They need to disappear from your thoughts, allowing your voice to be the only instrument that matters, ensuring you give your best performance and convey emotion to the audience staring at you.”

Taylor Swift onstage at the eras tour wearing custom louboutins

In the 1989 set, Swift wears short, glittery boots to coordinate with her skater skirt and ombré crop top.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The European leg's introduction of two entirely new styles for The Tortured Poets Department—a lace-up Victorian boot and a silver metallic sandal heel—might not be the end of Swift's Louboutin tour collection. "She also likes to entertain her audience and surprise them, date after date," the designer said. "So, there might be more to come…”

Shop Louboutins Inspired by Taylor Swift

Cl Moc Lug 75 Logo-Embellished Leather Loafers
Christian Louboutin Cl Moc Lug 75 Logo-Embellished Leather Loafers

Sweet Jane Metallic Leather Flats
Christian Louboutin Sweet Jane Metallic Leather Flats

Turela 55 Leather Ankle Boots
Christian Louboutin Turela 55 Leather Ankle Boots

Topics
Taylor Swift
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸