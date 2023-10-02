Taylor Swift Said These Three Words to Friend Blake Lively About Travis Kelce After Kansas City Chiefs Win Last Night

Swift, Lively, and a billion other celebrities were on hand to watch the Chiefs beat the New York Jets.

Taylor Swift at the Chiefs/Jets game
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Rachel Burchfield
published

For the second Sunday in a row, there has been just as much focus at a Kansas City Chiefs game on one Taylor Swift than there has been on what’s happening on the field. (Thankfully, the Chiefs have won both games, more handily beating the Chicago Bears on September 24, 41-10, but winning nonetheless over the New York Jets last night, 23-20. Imagine what would happen if Swift was there and the Chiefs lost.)

Taylor Swift at the Chiefs/Jets game

There’s much to say about last night’s game—Swift’s interactions with Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna; the star-studded lineup she brought with her (Blake Lively! Ryan Reynolds! Sophie Turner! Hugh Jackman!)—but it’s a flirtatious comment Swift made to Lively about Kelce after the Chiefs’ victory that compels us most.

Taylor Swift at the Chiefs/Jets game

Taylor Swift at the Chiefs/Jets game

Taylor Swift at the Chiefs/Jets game

“Look at him,” Swift was seen saying to Lively in the stands, per Page Six. Swift then “leaned in to imitate how Kelce celebrated by hitting his teammates post-win,” the outlet writes. “One of her playful punches accidentally connected with her friend Ashley Avignone’s forehead.” Lively “giggled in response,” Page Six reports.

Taylor Swift at the Chiefs/Jets game

Swift wore her signature red lip—which she also wore the week prior—and sported a black long-sleeve shirt, bedazzled Daisy Dukes, and high-heeled boots for the game, no red and gold (the Chiefs colors) in sight.

Interestingly, unlike the Kelce convertible getaway car moment of the week prior, Swift and Kelce (who is a tight end for the Chiefs) left MetLife Stadium separately.

Taylor Swift at the Chiefs/Jets game

“When Taylor and Travis first connected, Taylor was looking to have fun while enjoying some downtime,” a source speaking to Entertainment Tonight said. “So far, it’s been a nice change of pace for her. Now, as things progress between Taylor and Travis, they’re both looking to keep it more private. They’re both excited about where things are headed.”

Will Swift be in attendance at the next Chiefs game on Sunday? We’ll have to wait and see. This one, as opposed to the team’s hometown turf at Arrowhead Stadium and in Swift’s New York City metro, will be in Minnesota, as the Chiefs square off against the Vikings.

