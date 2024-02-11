Taylor Swift Introduced Jason Kelce to Ice Spice—and No One Knows What They Talked About

While attending Super Bowl 58 in support of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, pop star Taylor Swift introduced Kelce's brother, Jason, to none other than Swift's friend and collaborator, Ice Spice.



In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Swift can be seen giving her boyfriend's brother a welcoming hug before stepping back to introduce the Philadelphia Eagle center to the award-winning rapper.



While it's unclear as to what the professional football player and the Grammy-nominated artist talked about, the internet volunteered as tribute and shared some theories with reckless abandon.



"Now which spice are you?” one X user posted.



“I love your song the sun will come out tomorrow," another commented, referencing Ice Spice's signature short, curly red hair.



One person even shared a video of what they "imagine ice spice trying to make conversation with jason kelce in that box" sounded like.

“Now which spice are you?” pic.twitter.com/ffoHUep2tcFebruary 11, 2024 See more

“I love your song the sun will come out tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/IOT7TZgnkLFebruary 11, 2024 See more

Swift arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to watch Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers with a few of her famous friends, including Spice, Blake Lively, and Ashley Avignone—and of course her mom, Andrea Swift.

Swift wore a black, netted corset top with matching black jeans. The jeans featured two tears along the knees. The pop star paired the look with an oversized Chiefs jacket, a ruby Trovouval ring and an array of necklaces, including a custom diamond chain by Stephanie Gottlieb set with Kelce's jersey number, 87.



It was previously reported that Kelce had paid for a Super Bowl suit so that his family, Swift's family, and their friends could all watch him compete together.



According to USA Today , the cost of a suite at the 2024 Super Bowl range from $1.4 million to $2.5 million

Rapper Ice Spice, NFL player Jason Kelce, singer Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively react prior to Super Bowl LVIII. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While some viewers attempted to guess what Jason Kelce and Ice Spice had to talk about, others simply gave up and just commented on the unpredictability of the encounter.



"Ice spice x Jason Kelce is the most random interaction i’ve seen in my whole life," one person tweeted.

"Imagine seeing this a year ago and having to explain why Jason Kelce and Ice Spice are in the same room," another posted.

"Jason Kelce getting introduced to Ice Spice was not on my 2024 bingo card," another user wrote.



Well, a Super Bowl (Taylor's Edition) was sure to be surprising, down to the unlikely introductions that came with her star-studded box seats.