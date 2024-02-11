Taylor Swift Made Her Super Bowl Grand Entrance in a Corset Top and Ripped Jeans

Taylor Swift has officially arrived at Super Bowl LVIII. For her thirteenth weekend cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, she dressed in one of her boldest game day outfits yet.

Swift entered Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to watch the showdown between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers wearing a black, netted corset top and coordinating jeans with tears along the knees. Her accessories included an oversize Chiefs jacket slung over one shoulder, a ruby Retrouvai ring on her middle finger, a heart earring by The Last line, and an array of gold necklaces—including a custom diamond chain by Stephanie Gottlieb set with Kelce's jersey number, 87.

Taylor Swift entered the stadium in a Dion Lee corset top and black jeans. (Image credit: @NFL)

A closer look at Swift's Super Bowl outfit, featuring black, crystal-embellished jeans and an oversize Chiefs jacket. (Image credit: @NFL)

In terms of beauty, Swift kept her look consistent with past games. She erred on the simple side with a high ponytail, her signature red lipstick, and a strong cat-eye.

Like past games, Swift entered the stadium surrounded by close friends and family. The entourage included rapper Ice Spice and actress Blake Lively—two collaborators of Swift's—this time around.

Walking side-by-side, you could almost miss one of Swift's shiniest accessories of the evening. She discretely carried a special, Super Bowl-edition of Judith Leiber's crystal-covered football clutch—bedazzled in Chiefs colors.

Swift's outfit was edgier than her usual, but her beauty was as signature as ever. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout the football season, Swift has worn Chiefs gear supporting small and women-owned businesses, as well as vintage resellers. She didn't break the pattern for the Super Bowl. Swift style chronicler Sarah Chapelle, known as @taylorswiftstyled on Instagram, identified the "Anti-Hero" singer's varsity jacket as a piece from WEAR by Erin Andrews. (Andrews, sports fans will know, is a celebrated journalist whose line Swift has worn to previous games.)

Swift's game day outfit also included some familiar designer credits: Her jeans, with crystals embellishing the slits, are from New York City-based label Area. Fans will recall that Swift previously wore a pair of Area shorts to an October game.

As for her crocheted corset top? It's credited to Dion Lee, a designer Swift hasn't worn as often.

At an early Chiefs game appearance, Swift wore diamond-crusted shorts by Area—the same designer behind Swift's Super Bowl jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a busy few days for Swift. Shortly after taking home her fourth Album of the Year Grammy award for Midnights in a stunning Schiaparelli gown, she hopped on a plane to Tokyo to play four sold-out nights on her Eras Tour. Fans have feverishly speculated whether Swift would make it back to Las Vegas for the big game; clearly, she's arrived on time and completed her arena style streak with one of her boldest looks yet in the process. Now, let the games begin.