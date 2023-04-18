Taylor Swift Adorably Responded to a Fan Who Asked Her If She Was OK Amid Joe Alwyn Breakup

Taylor Swift is holding up OK—or so she told one fan, at least.
As you may know, the singer and her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, recently broke up.
That means that Swift is having to perform her much anticipated (and physically demanding) "Eras" tour while navigating the emotional aftermath of a breakup.
One TikTok user shared a sweet moment when the superstar reassured a fan that she's doing alright. In the video, Swift can be seen directing a thumbs up gesture at the crowd while performing "Delicate," from the album Reputation.
This song is widely thought to be about Alwyn, whom she'd recently started dating when that album came out.
The TikTok user overlaid the video with the words, "I don’t think I’ll ever get over the fact someone held up a sign 'you ok?' And taylor responding with a [thumbs up]"
So Swift was presumably telling the audience that she's OK, even though she's probably quite sad, though some viewers took to the comments to debate whether the gesture was ironic or not.
Beyond simply expressing concern for Swift's welfare, the sign was also a clever reference to two of her songs.
First, in the video for "You Belong With Me," Swift's character holds up a sign saying, "You OK?" towards her neighbor, whom she loves.
And second, but less relevantly in this instance, in the song "You Need to Calm Down," Swift sings the line, "Hey, are you OK?" directed at homophobes.
Though the singer has yet to publicly address the breakup, she broke her social media silence by posting about her three nights in Tampa. She wrote on Instagram, "Still buzzing from those 3 shows in Tampa!!! Thank you to the unforgettably epic crowds and to @aarondessner for coming out to play twice with me, we’ve been dreaming about that for so long!! So grateful for the memories we’re making on this tour"
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
