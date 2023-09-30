Taylor Swift Has Loaned Friend Sophie Turner Her NYC Apartment Amidst Turner’s Tumultuous Divorce from Joe Jonas

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
While the headlines this week have (once again) been about Taylor Swift’s love life (hello Travis Kelce), let’s not forget that she is a loyal friend, too: Entertainment Tonight reports that, amidst the divorce and custody drama between Sophie Turner (Swift’s friend) and Joe Jonas (coincidentally, Swift’s ex—a long time ago), Swift is lending Turner and her two daughters her New York City apartment as the divorce proceedings continue.
Turner, as well as daughters Willia, three, and Delphine, one, are staying at Swift’s Tribeca apartment; Swift and Turner were spotted out to dinner in New York City twice last week. A source told the outlet that the two women “have always liked and respected each other.”
“They are fans of each other and have been friends for a while,” they said. “Sophie doesn’t care that Taylor dated Joe. It was so long ago and in the past. Taylor has a good time when she’s with Sophie and they enjoyed some fun girl time together.”
After Jonas filed for divorce from Turner earlier this month, Turner responded by filing a petition in a New York court to ask for the “immediate return” of their two daughters to her native U.K. “Shortly thereafter, Turner and Jonas agreed to temporarily keep their kids in New York as they work out the details of their divorce,” Entertainment Tonight reports.
Per People, earlier this week an interim consent order was filed, stating that Turner and Jonas must keep their daughters in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York. The new filing comes after Turner sued Jonas last week for wrongful retention of the couple’s daughters, claiming that he was withholding their passports. Swift stepped in and loaned Turner one of her investment properties; Swift also has a different primary residence in the city. “Taylor has opened her home to Sophie,” a source said. “Sophie is welcome there anytime. Taylor continues to be a great friend.” As for Turner and Jonas, “Sophie and Joe take turns seeing their girls,” they said.
Thank goodness for good friends like Swift to make a complicated time at least a bit easier.
