You Can Shop Taylor Swift’s Coat from Her Powerhouse NYC Dinner Last Night

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It has been a good week to be Taylor Swift: from the MTV Video Music Awards a week ago—where she adorably fangirled over *NSYNC, who presented her with the award for “Best Pop Video”—to ample time with girlfriends like Selena Gomez (who Swift saw at the VMAs ; Gomez later gushed about her friend on social media) and Blake Lively (who Swift had a girls night out with in New York City), Swift is living it up.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

And girl time continued last night with actresses Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern and Barbie director Greta Gerwig (talk about a power dinner), who Swift joined for dinner at Il Buco Alimentari in New York City last night. For the occasion, Swift wore knee-high black leather Christian Louboutin boots, a black mini-dress, and a brown patterned coat from VINCE.

VINCE Houndstooth Long Classic Coat $845 at VINCE

Swift—who famously has a deep friendship circle—cast Dern in her music video for “Bejeweled” last October, where Dern played the role of the evil stepmother; Swift was Cinderella. Per People , Swift spoke on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about how she convinced Dern to star opposite her in the music video, which she called “a twist on a Cinderella story.” Swift joked that the script allowed Dern to call her a “tired, tacky wench.” (Instead of having someone play the fairy godmother, Swift cast Dita Von Teese as “the fairy goddess,” she told Fallon.)

(Image credit: Splash News)

Last November, Kravitz revealed that Swift helped her through the pandemic: “She was my pod,” Kravitz told GQ . “She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday.”

It’s unclear how Swift and Gerwig know one another, but buzz is building that they may be working on a project together, though nothing is confirmed. Save for Beyoncé, did any two women kill it more than Swift and Gerwig this summer? We’ll wait.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A power dinner if we ever saw one.