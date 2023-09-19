You Can Shop Taylor Swift’s Coat from Her Powerhouse NYC Dinner Last Night

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
It has been a good week to be Taylor Swift: from the MTV Video Music Awards a week ago—where she adorably fangirled over *NSYNC, who presented her with the award for “Best Pop Video”—to ample time with girlfriends like Selena Gomez (who Swift saw at the VMAs; Gomez later gushed about her friend on social media) and Blake Lively (who Swift had a girls night out with in New York City), Swift is living it up.
And girl time continued last night with actresses Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern and Barbie director Greta Gerwig (talk about a power dinner), who Swift joined for dinner at Il Buco Alimentari in New York City last night. For the occasion, Swift wore knee-high black leather Christian Louboutin boots, a black mini-dress, and a brown patterned coat from VINCE.
Swift—who famously has a deep friendship circle—cast Dern in her music video for “Bejeweled” last October, where Dern played the role of the evil stepmother; Swift was Cinderella. Per People, Swift spoke on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about how she convinced Dern to star opposite her in the music video, which she called “a twist on a Cinderella story.” Swift joked that the script allowed Dern to call her a “tired, tacky wench.” (Instead of having someone play the fairy godmother, Swift cast Dita Von Teese as “the fairy goddess,” she told Fallon.)
Last November, Kravitz revealed that Swift helped her through the pandemic: “She was my pod,” Kravitz told GQ. “She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday.”
It’s unclear how Swift and Gerwig know one another, but buzz is building that they may be working on a project together, though nothing is confirmed. Save for Beyoncé, did any two women kill it more than Swift and Gerwig this summer? We’ll wait.
A power dinner if we ever saw one.
