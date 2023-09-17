Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Have a Girls' Night Out in NYC

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were looking gorgeous in NYC! The close friends were photographed leaving Zero Bond restaurant in New York City on Saturday night.

The "Anti-Hero" singer embraced fall with a black buttoned-down cardigan (because, obviously) and a pleated mini skirt. For shoes, she rocked dark red heeled boots and accessorized the look with a tan purse. She also wore a stack of pendant necklaces.

The Gossip Girl alum opted for a summer look with an open denim shirt with a brightly-colored patchwork lining. She paired it with a printed T-shirt tucked into a colorful tweed mini skirt. The actress wore tartan pumps and carried a denim Chanel quilted handbag that perfectly matched her shirt.

Swift recently hung out with her other bestie, Selena Gomez. Gomez shared two selfies with Swift in a recent Instagram post. In one of the photos, the 1989 singer is kissing her on the cheek. Gomez captioned the post, "Thas my best frien -she a real bad." The caption is a reference to the popular song, "Best Friend" by Saweetie, featuring Doja Cat.

"I knew from when I met her I would always have her back," Swift said in a previous interview about Gomez. "In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."

Gomez also has a lot to say about their friendship: "We both went through s--- at the same time. She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age."

She added, "There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do. She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family."