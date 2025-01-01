Taylor Swift's Relationship with Travis Kelce Has "Shifted Her Priorities"

It looks like everything has changed for Taylor Swift—and no, this isn't a Red era-related Easter Egg.

According to the Daily Mail, the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer is putting her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce first when it comes to making some big decisions, post-Eras Tour.

A source told the outlet that recent reports that Swift plans to make Nashville her home base for the time being are a prime example of how her relationship with Kelce is impacting her choices and priorities.

"Taylor has grown up a lot in the past couple of years," the source said. "Falling in love with Travis so deeply has shifted her priorities around a bit and has given her a new outlook on life."

According to the Daily Mail, Swift decided to make her Nashville residence her home base over her homes in New York City, Los Angeles, and Rhode Island because of its proximity to Kansas City, which is apparently only a 90-minute flight away from her Tennessee home.

"New York City is exciting, and Taylor will always consider this home," she source said of Swift's decision to spend less time in her beloved Tribeca townhouse as she settles into life after her Eras Tour. "But she is growing, as is their relationship, and she feels that it is time for her to establish roots in the ground for her future."

The source stressed that Swift "will always have her home in NYC, as well as her other homes around the world," even if she decides to spend more time elsewhere going forward—especially as she and Kelce take the next steps in their relationship.

"Ideally, she and Travis will live together in one home as they start a family," the source said. "This is no different than any other couple with a family."

And if and when the couple decides to start a family, Nashville would be a meaningful place for Swift to take that step.

"Nashville is the place where she started her career, and this is all coming full circle. They both love the city," the insider added. "It is beautiful and it offers them the peace and tranquility with the assurance of safety that they both require."