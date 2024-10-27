Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Sources Are Saying There's an "Engagement Countdown"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be getting ready to enter their Engagement Era, according to some sources close to the pair.

According to Page Six, "there is now a countdown to an engagement," sources close to the couple, who have been dating a little over a year, are saying (anonymously, of course).

As for the reason the countdown is on? Well, it sounds like, on Swift's side, at least, it comes down to a feeling—specifically, the feeling of safety she has when she's with Kelce.

“Something people don’t really understand — and that’s by design — is how much courage Taylor has,” a source described as "close to Swift’s inner circle" told Page Six.

While "international pop star/billionaire/unapologetic cat lady" might not seem like a job requiring quiet reserves of courage, it actually kind of is. In addition to the usual concerns anyone as famous as Taylor Swift would have to deal with (crowd control, crazed fans, stalkers—all the classics), the "Fortnight" singer has had several high profile fear-inducing moments in the last year alone, like the terrorist plot that forced her to cancel three concerts in Austria in August.

Even though Swift has plenty of courage all on her own, the source says that being with Kelce has brought the singer “a tremendous sense of peace"—and that's not something she's always had in past relationships, apparently.

“Just his physical presence. She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known; she knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise,” the source said.

And, for the record, the source says that Kelce's protective energy extends to Swift's emotional well-being, too.

“Travis is her protector in every sense of the word," the source added. "He is going to make sure she is physically safe, and emotionally safe — he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her.”

That could be why Swift might feel ready to take the next step with Kelce—or maybe the world is just successfully manifesting their walk down the aisle.

“Everyone is fascinated by Travis and Taylor," a second industry source told Page Six on the topic of a Taylor/Travis engagement. "I am obsessed about a potential wedding. They are unbeatable together.”

Even Major League Baseball is openly manifesting the couple's engagement. Earlier this month, Swift and Travis attended Game 1 of the American League Championship Series in New York City, much to the delight of, well, everyone, but especially the person in charge of the official MLB TikTok account, who *casually* called Kelce Swift's "future husband" to all of the account's followers.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game 1 of the American League Championship Series in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Taylor Swift attends game with her potential future husband in my dreams Travis Kelce,” the MLB TikTok captioned a video of the couple chatting with friends in the stands at the game. “You two make me believe in love. I can’t stop crying. Never change. ILYSM #Tayvis.”

So, if this alleged countdown is really on, we expect the MLB TikTok to go full Tayvis fan account mode the second Swift and Kelce hard launch their engagement.