Taylor Swift Reportedly Plans to Make Nashville Her Home Base for Her WAG Era

Looks like Taylor Swift's next Era is coming into focus—and like she'll be going back to her roots for it, geographically, at least.

A source close to Swift told Page Six that the singer is planning to make Nashville her home base for the time being. It's a place that makes sense for Swift to settle down for some post-Eras Tour relaxation, since she already owns two homes in Nashville and being there puts her in much closer proximity to Kansas City, where she frequently travels to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. What's more, the Page Six source says the proximity benefit will work both ways and that Kelce is planning to spend quite a bit of time in Nashville with Swift going forward.

“It looks like this may be Taylor’s domestic era," one Swift source told the outlet. "It also looks like Taylor is going to make Nashville more of a home base than LA or NY since it’s closer to Kansas City, and her mom, Andrea, loves [Nashville] too.”

According to the Page Six report, Swift has been focusing on self-care since the end of the Eras Tour, "with regular acupuncture sessions to relax and juicing."

In addition to the two homes she owns in Nashville (a whimsical penthouse apartment and a Greek Revival mansion in a gated community, Swift also owns properties in Los Angeles, New York City, and Rhode Island, and the insider says she and Kelce take full advantage of her numerous homes.

“Taylor and Travis live fairly nomadic lives, and Taylor has home bases everywhere, but they live everywhere together,” the source added.

Still, it seems clear that proximity to Kansas City is a high priority for Swift, who is regularly seen supporting him from the stands during the Chiefs' home games (attending away games is reportedly difficult for the "Fortnight" singer due to security concerns).

Taylor Swift with fellow Kansas City Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes at a game in October 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Taylor is really embracing WAG life,” the insider explained. “I think she’s adapted so well to WAG life because she truly understands what it’s like to be part of a team — especially coming off Eras where she formed such a close connection with her band, dancers, singers and crew.

“She appreciates that sort of camaraderie and collaboration, that kind of chosen family. She fully gets and respects those bonds and why they need to be supported.”