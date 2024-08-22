Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Vienna Eras Tour Cancelations Following Terror Plot, Explains Why She Didn't Address It Before

Taylor Swift just ended the European leg of her Eras Tour, and has taken the time to reflect on the cancelation of her concert dates in Vienna, after a terror plot was uncovered by authorities.

After the Vienna dates—Aug. 8, 9 and 10—were canceled, Swift was able to safely perform in London on Aug. 15, 16, 17, 19 and 20.

"Walking onstage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions," the singer wrote on Instagram on Aug. 21.

"Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating. The reason for the cancelations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows."

She continued, "But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together. I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London."

Taylor Swift performs the Eras Tour in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The star then went on to explain how she and those around her worked to ensure concertgoers' safety, and why it was important to her that she not speak out about it all until after the London shows.

"My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us," Swift wrote.

"Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows.

"In cases like this one, 'silence' is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that."

In her post, the singer also expressed her gratitude for the London shows and for the entirety of the European leg, which began in Paris, France on May 9.

Austrian authorities uncovered and prevented a terrorist plot in the Vienna region in the days prior to the planned concerts. Though they had arrested suspects, they opted to cancel the shows out of precaution, as reported by the Guardian.

Swift will perform the last dates of her Eras Tour in North America between October and December.