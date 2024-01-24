"Sweetie Pie" Taylor Swift Tipped a Stadium Worker $100 at Latest Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift is once again proving how generous she is.

During Sunday's Chiefs game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, the superstar made a wonderful impression on a stadium worker named Jerris Rainey, who spoke about her experience meeting Swift to 7 News Buffalo.

"She's a sweetie pie. Very down to earth," Rainey said. "I just wanted to just see her, and she, you know, she stopped, and she asked me if I worked at the stadium. I said yes. And she asked if she could give me a tip. And she gave me $100 and then she asked if I wanted to take a picture with her and I said yes."

In the picture in question, both Rainey and Swift are smiling wide and looking delighted by the interaction.

It's not the first time Swift has impressed people by being very unentitled and making sure to appreciate the people who help her in various capacities. Back in December (I hear she goes back there all the time......IYKYK), the singer was spotted handing out $100 bills to Gillette Stadium staff in Foxborough, MA, after the Chiefs/Patriots game.

She also very much ingratiated herself with boyfriend Travis Kelce's dad Ed Kelce, when he saw her picking up trash in their suite while they were watching the Chiefs play.

As for her legendary generosity, Swift also tipped her North American Eras Tour crew a total of $55 million, roughly 7.5% of her net worth at the time—including $100,000 each for every truck driver who contributed to the event.

A transportation company boss said at the time, "She’s giving a sum of money that is life-changing for these people. A lot of these drivers are not homeowners, and a lump sum like this gives you the ability to put a down payment on a home. That’s what makes me really happy. That generosity is a game changer for these people."

Not "anti-hero" behavior by my evaluation!