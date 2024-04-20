Taylor Swift Sends 'The Tortured Poets Department' Swag to Her New NFL BFFs

If Taylor Swift is going to celebrate the release of her new album The Tortured Poets Department, she's going to make sure her new NFL besties are included.

After releasing her eleventh studio album and surprising fans with 15 additional songs, Swift has apparently sent The Tortured Poets Department swag to multiple wives and girlfriends of NFL players she has met and befriended since dating tight end Travis Kelce.

Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk who played against the Chiefs in this year's Super Bowl, posted a photo to her Instagram stories of what looks like a box with the words "from the desk of Taylor Swift" displayed across the top.

Taylor Swift is sending her NFL BFFs some serious 'The Tortured Poets Department' swag. (Image credit: Instagram | @kristinjuszczyk)

In a second photo, the now iconic fashion designer—who created Swift's puffer jacket featuring her boyfriend's last name and jersey number that went viral back in January—revealed what was inside the box, courtesy of her pop star bestie.

Turns out, Swift sent the fashionista a sweatshirt and matching sweatpants with The Tortured Poets Department emblazoned on the front and side, along with a gold bracelet featuring the TTPD emblem.



"Kyle immediately ordered himself a matching set 🤣," Kristin wrote across the photograph. "I know what I'm wearing & listening to all weekend/month/year long! Thank you @taylorswift 🤍."

Talk about bestie goals, amirite?!

Kristin Juszczyk shared her new 'The Tortured Poets Department' swag, courtesy of Taylor Swift. (Image credit: Instagram: @kristinjuszczyk)

Swift also sent some TTPD swag to Chariah Gordon, who is currently dating Travis Kelce's teammate, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.

To show her gratitude, Gordon posted a photo of a vinyl copy of Swift's lates album, accompanied by a handwritten note from Swift herself.

"Thank you @taylorswift for my goodies & congratulations on your new album so proud of you 🤍," Gordon wrote on top of the photo, which was also shared on her Instagram stories, People reported at the time.

Back in October 2023, Gordon shared a series of photos featuring Swift and Kelce after the famous pop star attended one of her beau's NFL games. In one photo, Swift can be seen kissing Kelce on the cheek. In another photo, the two new besties pose arm-in-arm for the camera.

A post shared by Chariah Gordon A photo posted by chariah_ on

One of Swift's closest NFL besties, Brittany Mahomes, has yet to post or upload any photos of any The Tortured Poets Department swag she may or may have received, but there is likely a very reasonable explanation—fans of Mahomes just have to look at her Instagram account to see that she seems to be enjoying some much-earned time in the sun, on a boat, with her friends and husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.



(Pssst, Brittany! If you get anything, post it! We want to live vicariously through your high-profile friendship!)