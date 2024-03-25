Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Returned to the U.S. from This Caribbean Getaway

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still in the honeymoon phase.

The happy couple is back in the United States and was spotted at lunch in Malibu on Sunday . The California sighting comes after the pair spent a few days relaxing in the Bahamas.

As TMZ points out, Taylor and Travis chose a balcony seat for their Nobu lunch date, meaning they must have been fine with having their photos taken. Taylor is known for being secretive about her relationships when she wants to be—and public about them when she doesn't . So the couple's choice to chow down on sushi in full view of the world probably isn't a coincidence.

Of course, Taylor is plenty busy with her Eras Tour, which is resuming in May, as well as with her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, out April 19. But she and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are still finding time for each other amid the hustle and bustle of their careers.

"It was a much-needed break for both of them. They very much enjoyed it," a source close to the couple told People of their Bahamas getaway. "They are so happy together."

If anyone needs a romantic vacation, it's these two—and it sounds like the beach trip only brought these lovebirds closer together.