Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Apparently Picked Out Their Couple’s Halloween Costume

Apparently, the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Show is still planned to be underway until the end of the month, as the new duo is planning their couple’s Halloween costume together, Page Six reports. (Hey, if they’re happy, we hope it lasts a lifetime.) According to The Daily Mail’s Insider , Swift and Kelce are planning to go as…drumroll, please…Barbie and Ken.

“The whirlwind that this relationship has started is something that Taylor is familiar with, and Travis is okay with,” a source said. “[Kelce] wants to get in as much time as possible with her before she embarks on her international tour.” (Swift heads off to Brazil on November 17 for a three-night run of her ongoing Eras tour.)

The couple could show off their Barbie and Ken costume at any number of places, but Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween bash is a “very big option” for them, the source said. They added that Swift and Kelce haven’t “100 percent” made their decision to attend but are “feeling it all out” and toying with the idea of going “red carpet official” at Klum’s party.

