After an eight year hiatus from the festival circuit, Taylor Swift made her grand return to the California desert for Coachella on Saturday, April 13. Her outfit showed just how much her style has changed since her last appearance—and sweetly referenced where she is in life now.
Swift cheered on her collaborators Jack Antonoff (performing with his band, Bleachers) and Ice Spice (rapping solo) with boyfriend Travis Kelce by her side. She chose a piece of merch for the occasion—just not for the performers onstage. The first immediately obvious item of Taylor's festival outfit was a baseball cap embroidered with the logo for New Heights, Travis's podcast. (That's the very same place where Kelce first mentioned going to see Taylor perform last July, where he failed to give her a friendship bracelet beaded with his phone number. Oh, how the dominoes have cascaded since then.)
Otherwise, Taylor Swift's Coachella outfit didn't follow festival dress code conventions. She dressed in head-to-toe black, starting with a slick, patent leather jacket and a black T-shirt underneath. Then came a pleated skort with an adjustable buckle garter by the TikTok-viral athleticwear brand Halara. Rounding out the look, she laced up a pair of chunky sneakers by Gucci and carried a crossbody leather bag by Stella McCartney. Her jewelry stack included gold hoops at the base and smaller charm earrings above them.
The last time the "Anti-Hero" singer attended Coachella, it was 2016 and her hair was freshly chopped and bleached for the upcoming Met Gala. (She and fans both reference the look as "Bleachella.") Swift had also worn a varsity jacket promoting Calvin Harris's single "This Is What You Came For." All the photos she shared of the look were since deleted from her Instagram.
Taylor Swift being Taylor Swift, the monochromatic look might not simply be her endorsement of the chunky sneaker trend re-emerging on runways from Coach to Cecilie Bahnsen. Black outfits with a sexier edge were a cornerstone of her Reputation style era. So were outfits including Gucci, a designer she started wearing more often in 2017, including in the Look What You Made Me Do music video. All those parallels could be another wink at Reputation (Taylor's Version). The last time Swift went to Coachella was also the year before Rep first debuted, after all.
Of course, fans have seen Reputation where Taylor Swift actually dropped hints for another project. Take the 2024 Grammys, where Swift arrived in a white Schiaparelli gown and black opera gloves. Fans interpreted the color scheme as a sign Rep's rerecord was nigh; Swift accepted an award that evening and announced that, actually, she had an entirely new album on the way. The pleats in Swift's Coachella skirt are also consistent with the Miu Miu and Sandy Liang minis she's worn to promote The Tortured Poets Department ever since.
There's more to decode where Saturday night's look came from. Swift's eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, finally arrives on Friday, April 19. She's spent the lead-up to the album in preppy uniforms that seemingly reference the academic title, including a range of polos, platform loafers, and crewneck sweaters. Fans will know after the first listen whether she's embedded more Easter eggs in all the outfits she's been wearing. For now, they can enjoy that "Bleachella" isn't her last Coachella outfit on the record.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Everything to Know About Hong Beom-seok, the 'Physical: 100' Season 2 Runner-Up
Meet the only cast member to compete in both seasons of the Netflix hit.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Rom-Com Couple Goals While Attending Coachella
The pair were in the crowd cheering on Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff's band, Bleachers.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Serena Williams Joins Prince William and Meghan Markle in Florida While Filming New Netflix Show
The tennis great was spotted while the former royal couple filmed one of their upcoming series.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Meghan Markle's White Cutout Halter Dress Is a Sign of Her New Style Era
Teaming up with stylist Jamie Mizrahi was a chic move.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Angelina Jolie Wears a Golden Goddess Dress to 'The Outsiders' Broadway Premiere
The actress produced 'The Outsiders' with help from her daughter Vivienne.
By India Roby Published
-
Katie Holmes Kick-Starts the Next Big Sneaker Trend on a Casual Stroll
She has the answer for what comes after the Adidas Samba.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Trades Her All-Neutral Uniform for the Butter Yellow Trend
The trending shade is technically a spring neutral.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Ariana Grande’s CinemaCon Dress Is a High-Fashion Nod to Wicked
She continues to reference that *one* scene throughout the 'Wicked' press tour.
By India Roby Published
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Styles Her Self-Designed Maternity Dress With $650 Flip Flops
Stars, they're just like us!
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Style Pivot for Spring Includes Track Pants and Lots of Layers
She's showing the sporty basic's styling potential.
By India Roby Published
-
Zendaya Goes From Tennis Star to Girl Next Door in a Vivienne Westwood Set—and Bangs
The actress wore flirty stripes and blonde bangs.
By Julia Gray Last updated