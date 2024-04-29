Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Supposedly Further "Deepened Their Bond" Recently

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is the highest-grossing music tour of all time. But there's one drawback to the pop superstar's mega-successful tour: more time away from her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. A source close to the couple told Us Weekly the couple has "deepened their bond" with "all the time they've spent together recently," which "makes the prospect of her tour more challenging."
The source added that Swift will be "sad" to be away from Kelce during the tour's European dates, which start in Paris next Friday. Still, the couple respects each other's careers, and Kelce is more than happy to support all of Swift's musical endeavors.
"They support and respect [each other]," the source said to Us Weekly. "They have busy careers, so they understand those commitments, as difficult as it is."
Back in March, a source told Us Weekly Kelce and Swift were "nesting" while they both had a break from work. The source added that the couple wanted to "see each other as much as possible," which vibes with the latest reports about their strengthened bond. The couple was also recently spotted vacationing with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid in California.
Kelce also drew fans' attention when he referred to Swift as his "significant other" at a charity event on Saturday. He and Swift auctioned off four Eras Tour tickets for an incredible $80,000.
It's been less than a year since Swift and Kelce started dating, but fans are already speculating about the couple being endgame. They certainly do seem happy, which is all fans want for their idol.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
-
Selena Gomez Explains Why She Finds Leaving Instagram "Rewarding"
"I was more present. I was happier."
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Kate Middleton Omitted This Word from Her Wedding Vows to Prince William So That, From the Start, They Would Be Seen as Equals
Her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, had broken tradition and done the same in her own vows to Prince Charles 30 years prior.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
4 Summer Essentials Everyone Should Have in Their Closet
Perfect for Mother's Day, too.
By Nikki Ogunnaike Published
-
Joe Alwyn Is "Dating and Happy" a Year On From Taylor Swift Breakup: Source
He has no hard feelings.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Is "Floored" by the Success of Her New Album
She can't believe it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift “Wants a Happy Ending” with Travis Kelce, and Hopes “He Doesn’t Get Freaked Out About the Fame”
The couple just returned from a private couples’ getaway with friends Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kim Kardashian Posts Photo With Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift Fans Think It's a Diss
Hmmmmm.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Matty Healy Has "Respectful" Reaction to Taylor Swift "Diss Track" About Him
Fans were impressed with him.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kim Kardashian "Has Moved On" From Taylor Swift Drama After 'thanK you aIMee' Release, Source Claims
She doesn't care, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Celine Dion Addresses That Awkward Taylor Swift Moment at the Grammys
It all happened when Dion presented the Album of the Year award to Swift at February's ceremony.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Kim Kardashian Loses 100,000 Followers on Social Media—Is Taylor Swift to Blame?
"Finally someone stood up to Aimee."
By Meghan De Maria Published