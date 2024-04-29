Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Supposedly Further "Deepened Their Bond" Recently

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is the highest-grossing music tour of all time. But there's one drawback to the pop superstar's mega-successful tour: more time away from her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. A source close to the couple told Us Weekly the couple has "deepened their bond" with "all the time they've spent together recently," which "makes the prospect of her tour more challenging."

The source added that Swift will be "sad" to be away from Kelce during the tour's European dates, which start in Paris next Friday. Still, the couple respects each other's careers, and Kelce is more than happy to support all of Swift's musical endeavors.

"They support and respect [each other]," the source said to Us Weekly. "They have busy careers, so they understand those commitments, as difficult as it is."

Taylor Swift hugs Travis Kelce during his Chiefs football season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in March, a source told Us Weekly Kelce and Swift were "nesting" while they both had a break from work. The source added that the couple wanted to "see each other as much as possible," which vibes with the latest reports about their strengthened bond. The couple was also recently spotted vacationing with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid in California.

Kelce also drew fans' attention when he referred to Swift as his "significant other" at a charity event on Saturday. He and Swift auctioned off four Eras Tour tickets for an incredible $80,000.

It's been less than a year since Swift and Kelce started dating , but fans are already speculating about the couple being endgame. They certainly do seem happy, which is all fans want for their idol.