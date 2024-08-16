Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Love Is "Unlike Anything They've Experienced Before," Source Claims

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are working hard right now, but that doesn't mean they don't still make lots of time for each other.

"Taylor and Travis always prioritize each other even when they are physically apart," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They are still in constant communication texting and FaceTiming each other."

According to the source, the lovebirds are "very affectionate with each other even when they're apart."

In particular, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is apparently a hopeless romantic, not that you'll be surprised to hear it.

"Travis sends Taylor flowers and loves to shower her with surprise gifts and tokens of gratitude," the source added. "Their connection is unlike anything that they've ever experienced before."

Taylor Swift performs in London on Aug. 15. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Right now, the popstar is in London finishing up the European leg of her Eras Tour, and the athlete is at training camp in Missouri ahead of the fast-approaching NFL season.

The fact that both Swift and Kelce are high achievers and hard workers has always been one of the reasons their relationship works so well. In June, a source told Us Weekly, "Taylor was worried that bringing Travis into her world would scare him away, but he embraced it and handled it so well."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, fans of their sweet romance can't help but look forward to when Swift can fly back to the States and support her boyfriend from the bleachers—and for when Kelce's football schedule allows him to attend his next Eras Show in North America. In the meantime, it's awesome that they've found a way to be dedicated to each other while still giving 100 percent of themselves to their respective careers.