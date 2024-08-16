Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Love Is "Unlike Anything They've Experienced Before," Source Claims
It's a love story, baby just say yes!!!!!
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are working hard right now, but that doesn't mean they don't still make lots of time for each other.
"Taylor and Travis always prioritize each other even when they are physically apart," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They are still in constant communication texting and FaceTiming each other."
According to the source, the lovebirds are "very affectionate with each other even when they're apart."
In particular, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is apparently a hopeless romantic, not that you'll be surprised to hear it.
"Travis sends Taylor flowers and loves to shower her with surprise gifts and tokens of gratitude," the source added. "Their connection is unlike anything that they've ever experienced before."
Right now, the popstar is in London finishing up the European leg of her Eras Tour, and the athlete is at training camp in Missouri ahead of the fast-approaching NFL season.
The fact that both Swift and Kelce are high achievers and hard workers has always been one of the reasons their relationship works so well. In June, a source told Us Weekly, "Taylor was worried that bringing Travis into her world would scare him away, but he embraced it and handled it so well."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Still, fans of their sweet romance can't help but look forward to when Swift can fly back to the States and support her boyfriend from the bleachers—and for when Kelce's football schedule allows him to attend his next Eras Show in North America. In the meantime, it's awesome that they've found a way to be dedicated to each other while still giving 100 percent of themselves to their respective careers.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
'Emily in Paris' Star Paul Forman Calls Ashley Park "The Most Extraordinary Human Being I've Ever Met in My Life"
Crying happy tears.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Meghan Markle's Latest Royal Re-Wear Should Start Pumpkin Spice Season Early
She looks ready for fall in a rusty Victoria Beckham shirt.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
‘Love Is Blind: UK’ Has Found the Next Great Reality TV Hosts in a Former Boy Band Star and His Charming Wife
Meet Matt and Emma, the British variants of Nick and Vanessa.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Patrick Mahomes Says Taylor Swift "Got" Travis Kelce to "Grow His Hair Out" at Last
The QB had been trying to convince Kelce for ages.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Blake Lively Jokingly Asks Her Costar If He'd Introduce Her to Taylor Swift, Her Bestie
I don't know, I hear Miss Swift is pretty booked up...
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Princess Charlotte Knows She's "Lucky" as a Young Royal
"It’s clear Charlotte feels so proud to be Kate’s daughter."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Travis Kelce Made a Young Taylor Swift Fan's Day During Training Camp With Sweet Gesture
He's the most wholesome.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Travis Kelce Felt Like an "American Idiot" Meeting Prince William
He described the royal using some pretty explicit language.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Ice Spice Hits Back at Claims Taylor Swift Became Friends With Her for "Clout"
She's insulted by people's assumptions.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Trolls "Godkids' Sperm Donor" Ryan Reynolds Amid 'Deadpool' Release
Proof that they're besties.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift's Best Friend Abigail Anderson Berard Announces Pregnancy
And she quoted the popstar to do it!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published