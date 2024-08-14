Patrick Mahomes Says Taylor Swift "Got" Travis Kelce to "Grow His Hair Out" at Last
The QB had been trying to convince Kelce for ages.
Patrick Mahomes says we have Taylor Swift to thank for Travis Kelce's new full head of hair.
Speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Aug. 13, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback explained that he's been trying for ages to get his pal Kelce to stop getting such a short bald fade haircut every week—and that although he could never convince him, the tight end's girlfriend was able to in no time.
"I've been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it," Mahomes jokingly complained during his radio appearance on Tuesday (via People).
Indeed, while Kelce has typically been seen with pretty short hair at all times, he showed up to football training camp in July sporting his annual moustache, but this time paired with a much longer fade—meaning his hair is fuller on top, but shaven lower down his head.
Even if what Mahomes says is true, the fact that Swift influenced Kelce to grow his hair out doesn't mean that she didn't like his short hair.
The NFL pro's trusty barber Patrick Regan spoke to Fox News a few months ago (i.e. pre-Kelce's longer hair), telling the outlet, "Taylor loves the haircut. She has watched me cut his hair a bunch of times and always compliments it after."
Hairstyling is not the only area where Swift has apparently exercised her powerful influence on Kelce—a few months into their romance, the tight end suddenly filed a whole bunch of trademarks. Fans immediately speculated that Swift had talked to him about doing this, because she's frankly trademark queen: She has dozens of trademarks to her name, including for all her album titles, her own name, the names of her tours, etc., etc.
Right now, we're a little starved of Swelce content since Kelce is at training camp in Missouri and Swift is in Europe for the Eras Tour. Can't wait for Blondie sightings at Arrowhead Stadium in the fall!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
