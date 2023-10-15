Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Both Make Surprise Cameos on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season Debut—and Get “Handsy” at the Show’s Afterparty

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Unbelievably, despite the fact that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are perhaps the most famous twosome in the world right now, we’ve never seen any PDA photos of the couple—until last night. (The closest we got was Swift and Kelce, walking side-by-side, on their way out of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on September 24; though they walked closely together, they weren’t holding hands.) Swift and Kelce were in New York City last night, and both made surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live’s season 49 debut; afterwards, the pair were photographed holding hands while heading to an afterparty for SNL, and also as they left the party.

Both Swift and Kelce were unexpected additions to the show last night—Kelce made a cameo at the end of a sketch parodying the NFL frenzy over their romance, People reports, and Swift introduced musical guest Ice Spice’s second performance during the show. (Swift said all of four words—“Once again, Ice Spice”—but her appearance was met with excited fervor.)

Prior to SNL, the couple had a dinner date at Nobu in New York City.

It has been a busy week for Swift: on Wednesday, she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her concert film, The Eras Tour, before jetting off to Kansas City to catch Kelce’s Thursday night game that saw the Chiefs square off against the Denver Broncos (Kelce is a tight end for the Chiefs). At some point, both Swift and Kelce made it to New York City before Saturday night. This week's game is the third Chiefs game Swift has attended in three weeks’ time.

Per Us Weekly , on Saturday night Swift “stunned in a black corset top and matching trousers, which she paired with a delicate gold choker, a plaid coat, and her signature red lipstick.” Kelce—quite the fashion plate himself, mind you—“opted for a cream-colored jacket with bluebird imagery on the front and matching slacks.”

Page Six reports that, after eating at Nobu, Swift and Kelce arrived at 30 Rock (where SNL is taped) just moments before the show went live. “Travis was a surprise,” a source told the outlet. “He and Taylor showed up right before we started.”

At the afterparty—held at Catch Steak in the Meatpacking District—the couple were seen kissing and getting “handsy,” arriving at the restaurant hand-in-hand at 2:20 a.m. and leaving around 4 a.m. “Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night,” a source told Page Six. “Everyone was in a great mood and having a great time. [Taylor] was seen chatting it up with the night’s musical guest, Ice Spice, and her friends.”

Also in attendance were fellow new couple Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline, Lorne Michaels (SNL’s creator), Dave Chappelle, Michael Che, Joe Keery, and Colin Jost.

Though Swift and Kelce’s relationship is still in early days, Us Weekly reports the two are “getting closer and closer every day.” Page Six reports that Kelce jokes that Swift “is his good luck charm” after the one recent game she missed—the October 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings—saw Kelce get injured. Swift is, for her part, “having the time of her life at these football games cheering on Travis,” a source told the outlet. “Her and her friends are fully embracing this era and are having a lot of fun being there.” They added “Taylor has worked very hard this last year and it’s fun for her to bring all of her friends along, let loose, and show support.”

Dinner at Nobu, his-and-her cameos on SNL, and partying until 4 a.m. in New York City—that's apparently how you do date night when you're the most famous couple in the world.