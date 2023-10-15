Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Both Make Surprise Cameos on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season Debut—and Get “Handsy” at the Show’s Afterparty

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Unbelievably, despite the fact that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are perhaps the most famous twosome in the world right now, we’ve never seen any PDA photos of the couple—until last night. (The closest we got was Swift and Kelce, walking side-by-side, on their way out of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on September 24; though they walked closely together, they weren’t holding hands.) Swift and Kelce were in New York City last night, and both made surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live’s season 49 debut; afterwards, the pair were photographed holding hands while heading to an afterparty for SNL, and also as they left the party.
Both Swift and Kelce were unexpected additions to the show last night—Kelce made a cameo at the end of a sketch parodying the NFL frenzy over their romance, People reports, and Swift introduced musical guest Ice Spice’s second performance during the show. (Swift said all of four words—“Once again, Ice Spice”—but her appearance was met with excited fervor.)
Prior to SNL, the couple had a dinner date at Nobu in New York City.
It has been a busy week for Swift: on Wednesday, she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her concert film, The Eras Tour, before jetting off to Kansas City to catch Kelce’s Thursday night game that saw the Chiefs square off against the Denver Broncos (Kelce is a tight end for the Chiefs). At some point, both Swift and Kelce made it to New York City before Saturday night. This week's game is the third Chiefs game Swift has attended in three weeks’ time.
Per Us Weekly, on Saturday night Swift “stunned in a black corset top and matching trousers, which she paired with a delicate gold choker, a plaid coat, and her signature red lipstick.” Kelce—quite the fashion plate himself, mind you—“opted for a cream-colored jacket with bluebird imagery on the front and matching slacks.”
Page Six reports that, after eating at Nobu, Swift and Kelce arrived at 30 Rock (where SNL is taped) just moments before the show went live. “Travis was a surprise,” a source told the outlet. “He and Taylor showed up right before we started.”
At the afterparty—held at Catch Steak in the Meatpacking District—the couple were seen kissing and getting “handsy,” arriving at the restaurant hand-in-hand at 2:20 a.m. and leaving around 4 a.m. “Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night,” a source told Page Six. “Everyone was in a great mood and having a great time. [Taylor] was seen chatting it up with the night’s musical guest, Ice Spice, and her friends.”
Also in attendance were fellow new couple Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline, Lorne Michaels (SNL’s creator), Dave Chappelle, Michael Che, Joe Keery, and Colin Jost.
Though Swift and Kelce’s relationship is still in early days, Us Weekly reports the two are “getting closer and closer every day.” Page Six reports that Kelce jokes that Swift “is his good luck charm” after the one recent game she missed—the October 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings—saw Kelce get injured. Swift is, for her part, “having the time of her life at these football games cheering on Travis,” a source told the outlet. “Her and her friends are fully embracing this era and are having a lot of fun being there.” They added “Taylor has worked very hard this last year and it’s fun for her to bring all of her friends along, let loose, and show support.”
Dinner at Nobu, his-and-her cameos on SNL, and partying until 4 a.m. in New York City—that's apparently how you do date night when you're the most famous couple in the world.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
There’s a New ‘Suits’ Project in the Works—But Don’t Expect a Meghan Markle Return
Her acting career is likely over for good.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Friends Believe They Are a “Good Match” for This Reason
Things are “going great” for the twosome.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Britney Spears Turns Over the Narration of Her Audiobook to a Celebrity We Were, Admittedly, Not Expecting
“I stand with Britney,” the five-time Oscar nominated actress said.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Friends Believe They Are a “Good Match” for This Reason
Things are “going great” for the twosome.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift Hugged Adam Sandler's Daughters at the 'Eras Tour' Movie Premiere
So cute!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Was on the Bleachers at Travis Kelce's Latest Game
Well, in the VIP box, but same diff.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Beyoncé Showed Up to Support Taylor Swift at 'The Eras Tour' Movie Premiere
Women supporting women :)
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Apparently Flew in to See Travis Kelce the Day After His Birthday
The plot thickens!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ryan Reynolds Says Hanging Out With Taylor Swift at the Chiefs Game Was "A Lot of Fun"
You don't say...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Didn't Celebrate Travis Kelce's Birthday With Him
What does it all mean???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: New Details From the Past Week
It's going well !!!
By Iris Goldsztajn