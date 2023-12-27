The holiday season is all about family time, and Timothée Chalamet can attest to that fact. The Wonka star attended a Los Angeles Lakers home game with his dad, Marc Chalamet, on Monday (aka Christmas Day). The Lakers didn't win the game, but Chalamet might not have been too devastated. The actor was sporting a New York Yankees cap at the event, repping not just the wrong team but the wrong sport entirely.

But Chalamet's courtside appearance isn't his only holiday outing that has fans buzzing. A screenshot from Travis Barker's son Landon's Snapchat shows a blurry figure at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party that some people swear is Chalamet . The mystery man is seen smiling and speaking with Kylie Jenner in a low-res shot.

Of course, the actor attending the holiday bash wouldn't be a shock, as he and Jenner have reportedly been dating since April . Still, the two A-listers have kept their relationship to themselves, for the most part. Attending the legendary Christmas party together would be a big statement for the pair—and for Chalamet's relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family. Having Kris Jenner as your partner's mom has to come with pressure, even for someone as chill-seeming as Chalamet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aside from the Christmas party connection, Jenner and Chalamet have been seen making out at a Beyoncé concert and attending the Saturday Night Live afterparty together after Chalamet guest-hosted the show. Jenner also attended the Wonka premiere in Los Angeles this month, with Kris Jenner in tow. "He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed, and focused. Her family loves him," a source told People .

Between chilling with his dad courtside and partying with his girlfriend, Chalamet is having a pretty good Christmas season.