It looks like Kylie Jenner might be back in her 'King Kylie' era. When attending a Saturday Night Live after-party in New York City to support her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, Jenner wore an all-black outfit that was a perfect callback to her grunge days.

Tumblrites will remember, but for the uninitiated, 'King Kylie' refers to the moment in the multihyphenate's history when Jenner wore a lot of skull motifs, dark colors, and leather. She was just coming of age at the time, but her iconic green hair and moody style helped boost her from 'youngest Kar-Jenner sister' to international superstar. Jenner, who recently launched her clothing line Khy earlier this month and has been wearing a lot of black (see her, Kendall, and Hailey Bieber's matching leather outfits from earlier this month), is clearly reminiscing about her time as an early Tumblr tastemaker.

But back to her all-black outfit from the SNL afterparty. She channeled Bond girl energy in a black ruched off-the-shoulder dress, pairing it with shiny black tights from her brand Khy. She styled the dress and tights with her favorite heeled sandals from The Row (she even has them in a white color). Jenner left her hair loose and accessorized with black sunglasses and the Arcadie shoulder bag from Miu Miu.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chalament, on the other hand, dressed in a vibrant purple hoodie that he layered with an eggplant-colored sherpa-lined trucker jacket. Club Chalament, is Timmy’s favorite color purple, or is he still in character as the violet-clad chocolatier for his role in Wonka? Curious minds want to know. He wore black jeans and black sneakers to finish his outfit.

We’ll add Jenner and Chalamet to the list of couples with polarizing fashion aesthetics. However, we’ll hand it to Jenner and Chalament, who confidently pull it off. Like they say, opposites attract!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the two haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship, they’ve been spotted together at multiple events, and over the weekend, Kris Jenner might’ve confirmed their relationship. The momager posted an Instagram story promoting Chalament’s SNL gig, and if Kris approves, then it’s real. The two have been rumored to be dating since April, and their first real public appearance came over the summer when they two attended the U.S. Open together.

With the holiday party season upon us, perhaps look to Jenner for inspiration on your next night out. To get Jenner’s look, you’ll want to start with a black mini-dress. Hers is off the shoulder, which is a fun addition that's different from the typical spaghetti strap or strapless dress. We’re not sure exactly what brand she’s wearing (maybe it’s unreleased Khy) but we’ve rounded up some similar options to shop. Her look is a lesson in wearing mini-dresses in the colder months: You’ve got to wear tights.

Shop Jenner’s look, below.