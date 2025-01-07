The internet got to speculating within minutes of Zendaya revealing her engagement to Tom Holland on the Jan. 5 2025 Golden Globes red carpet, via a massive diamond ring by Jessica McCormack and a custom Louis Vuitton gown. Amateur fashion experts theorized her stylist, Law Roach, would field bridal styling inquiries left and right from major designers—and that Z would start an engagement style era like no other.

Both those points are most likely true, but Zendaya and Law Roach have subtly confirmed they're dressing ahead of Z's walk down the aisle her way. Their take is distinctively anti-bridal (so far).

Attending an awards season FYC screening and panel for Challengers on Jan. 6 in Los Angeles, Zendaya left the dainty white lace and "I do" ribbons at home. Instead, she opted for a low-cut black blazer cinched at her waist, layered over a tiered lace mini skirt. It was more Charlie's Angels meets archival runway than Runaway Bride.

Zendaya attended her first event post-engagement reveal on Monday, Jan. 6, wearing anti-bridal black to a Challengers FYC screening. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Zendaya paired her first post-engagement reveal outfit with a high power ponytail, clip-in bangs, and her signature Christian Louboutin pumps. Her pearly pink engagement manicure by Lisa Kon still shined at her fingertips.

While Law Roach hasn't yet confirmed the designers behind Z's panel outfit, there are two lead suspects: Louis Vuitton womenswear creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, or the archives of a label like John Galliano. Many of Zendaya's latest outfits have either come custom-made by Vuitton (she is an ambassador, after all), or a vintage pull putting the pair's love of fashion history on display. (Marie Claire editors will update this post when credits are released.)

Zendaya paired what appeared to be a vintage black blazer with a lacy skirt and her signature Christian Louboutin pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the panel, Zendaya didn't appear to reference the 5-carat Jessica McCormack diamond, glistening on her ring finger. Instead, she discussed learning to play tennis for the first time on the Challengers set and the ways portraying Tashi Duncan pushed her as an actress. She was joined in conversation by director Luca Guadagnino and executive Amy Pascal.

Zendaya didn't discuss her upcoming nuptials at the event, but she did go in-depth about playing Tashi Duncan in Challengers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most brides tend to start piling on the creams, ivories, and pearls when they get engaged. Zendaya, however, isn't most brides. She revealed her engagement while making the 2025 Golden Globes best dressed list, wearing a custom tangerine Louis Vuitton gown and Bulgari jewels. Later in the evening, her second Globes dress struck a more nuptial note with swirling gold and cream sequins (also by Louis Vuitton).

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Zendaya revealed her East-West diamond ring on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, Jan. 5. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's edgy black blazer and lacy skirt say she's going to keep dressing on her terms—engagement or no engagement. If anyone is that eager to see her in white, just look back at the Challengers press tour. She spent months wearing dozens of bespoke pieces by Thom Browne, Calvin Klein, and of course, Louis Vuitton, in the traditional bridal palette.