Zendaya's Engagement Style Era Begins Anti-Bridal, With Her East-West Diamond Ring, an Edgy Black Blazer, and Lacy Skirt
Her first look post-engagement reveal isn't for a typical bride-to-be.
The internet got to speculating within minutes of Zendaya revealing her engagement to Tom Holland on the Jan. 5 2025 Golden Globes red carpet, via a massive diamond ring by Jessica McCormack and a custom Louis Vuitton gown. Amateur fashion experts theorized her stylist, Law Roach, would field bridal styling inquiries left and right from major designers—and that Z would start an engagement style era like no other.
Both those points are most likely true, but Zendaya and Law Roach have subtly confirmed they're dressing ahead of Z's walk down the aisle her way. Their take is distinctively anti-bridal (so far).
Attending an awards season FYC screening and panel for Challengers on Jan. 6 in Los Angeles, Zendaya left the dainty white lace and "I do" ribbons at home. Instead, she opted for a low-cut black blazer cinched at her waist, layered over a tiered lace mini skirt. It was more Charlie's Angels meets archival runway than Runaway Bride.
Zendaya paired her first post-engagement reveal outfit with a high power ponytail, clip-in bangs, and her signature Christian Louboutin pumps. Her pearly pink engagement manicure by Lisa Kon still shined at her fingertips.
While Law Roach hasn't yet confirmed the designers behind Z's panel outfit, there are two lead suspects: Louis Vuitton womenswear creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, or the archives of a label like John Galliano. Many of Zendaya's latest outfits have either come custom-made by Vuitton (she is an ambassador, after all), or a vintage pull putting the pair's love of fashion history on display. (Marie Claire editors will update this post when credits are released.)
At the panel, Zendaya didn't appear to reference the 5-carat Jessica McCormack diamond, glistening on her ring finger. Instead, she discussed learning to play tennis for the first time on the Challengers set and the ways portraying Tashi Duncan pushed her as an actress. She was joined in conversation by director Luca Guadagnino and executive Amy Pascal.
Most brides tend to start piling on the creams, ivories, and pearls when they get engaged. Zendaya, however, isn't most brides. She revealed her engagement while making the 2025 Golden Globes best dressed list, wearing a custom tangerine Louis Vuitton gown and Bulgari jewels. Later in the evening, her second Globes dress struck a more nuptial note with swirling gold and cream sequins (also by Louis Vuitton).
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Zendaya's edgy black blazer and lacy skirt say she's going to keep dressing on her terms—engagement or no engagement. If anyone is that eager to see her in white, just look back at the Challengers press tour. She spent months wearing dozens of bespoke pieces by Thom Browne, Calvin Klein, and of course, Louis Vuitton, in the traditional bridal palette.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
I'm Calling It Now—This New Launch Will Be the First Viral Perfume of 2025
It singlehandedly changed my stance on floral scents.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
I'm a Gen Z Editor—These Are the 6 Trends I'm Shopping in 2025
Consider me a trend convert.
By Kaitlin Clapinski Published
-
Here's What to Know About 'Selling the City' Star Jordyn Taylor Braff, the Show's Breakout With a Wild Dating History
She even had a surprising career path before joining Douglas Elliman.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Hailey Bieber Shows Off the Sold-Out Saint Laurent Bag Every Fashion Girl Wants With a Leather Trench and $820 Ballet Flats by The Row
She snagged hers last fall.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zendaya's Massive Diamond Engagement Ring From Tom Holland Has an Even Bigger Valuation
It's valued at an eye-watering sum.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
The 10 Best Golden Globes 2025 After-Party Looks, From Lace Naked Dresses to Old Hollywood Minis
From lace naked dresses to Old Hollywood minis.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kylie Jenner Sneaks Into the 2025 Golden Globes With Timothée Chalamet—and Elizabeth Hurley's Versace Dress
She joined Timothée Chalamet inside the event in archival Versace.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zendaya Sneakily Quick-Changes Into a Second Golden Globes Dress—Inside the Ceremony
One red carpet look just doesn't cut it.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift Skips Both a 2025 Golden Globes Red Carpet Gown and a Chiefs Game Outfit
But she didn't wear a Chiefs game outfit, either.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The 11 Best-Dressed Stars at the 2025 Golden Globes Make the Show Worth Watching
Awards season has never had such a strong start.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Zendaya's 2025 Golden Globes Louis Vuitton Gown Expertly References Old Hollywood History
It was worth the wait.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated