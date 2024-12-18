Tom Holland Calls Dating Zendaya "The Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me"
And now we weep collectively.
Tom Holland has (somewhat indirectly) called dating Zendaya "the best thing that's ever happened" to him, as if their relationship could somehow get cuter than it already was.
In a recent appearance on the U.K. podcast Dish, the Spider-Man actor opened up about what it's like for his girlfriend to sometimes be his coworker, too.
"Studios love it, one hotel room. Separate drivers. We're not crazy now. Listen it's work, alright?!" he said, adding, "Oh God, yeah. It's a saving grace. Yeah, best thing that's ever happened to me."
He also explained that the two of them have a special shared nonverbal language that really helps them out, too.
"It's just that perfect thing when you're on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don't agree with, or I know that she doesn't particularly like, and it's just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, can't wait to talk about that later," Holland said.
A post shared by Dish (@dish_podcast)
A photo posted by on
On the same podcast, the actor also shared insights into his Christmas plans this year. "I'm gonna be in America this year," he said. "I'll be with my girlfriend's family, which will be fun. Where we'll be is a secret."
Holland recalled his first Christmas away from home, which was not ideal.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"The first time I spent Christmas away from home was in America, and unfortunately not by choice," he said. "I'd made two movies back to back through COVID, did two press tours through COVID, and not got COVID once the entire time. And after the Spider-Man 3 premiere was the last day of work I had. I was supposed to fly home the next day for Christmas and I got COVID."
I am SO SORRY for what I'm about to do, but it has to be done: Holland couldn't go home... after wrapping a movie subtitled "No Way Home?" ...You can't make this up, I'm sorry.
Anyway, hopefully Z and Holland spend a much happier Christmas together this year, which shouldn't be hard given how obsessed they seem with each other.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Keanu Reeves on His Girlfriend Alexandra Grant's "Date Night" Outfit: "Your Heart Just Opens"
Oh my God?
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "Speak, But It Is Limited" After Divorce Filing, Says Source
They have other priorities.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Mariah Carey Signs Rihanna's Breast During Holiday Concert
Proof that 2024 can still bring surprises.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Zendaya Says Working With Tom Holland Is "Second Nature"
Ughhh, these two!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Zendaya Admits She Wouldn't Take Tom Holland to a Dance Class Because He's "Too Good"
Very relatable stuff.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Three Years In, Zendaya and Tom Holland Are “Rock Solid” and the “Real Deal”
There’s a key reason for their love story’s success.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Naomi Osaka Does Her Best Zendaya Impression After Watching 'Challengers'
Incredible.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Even Though Zendaya Says She’s Her “Own Worst Critic,” She Enjoys Watching Herself Onscreen
“For some reason, I enjoy watching the work back.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland Have Discussed Marriage, Source Claims
But right now they're busy with work.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Zendaya Says Her Experiences at the Met Gala Have Been “Exciting”—But Also “Terrifying” and “Daunting”
After a five year hiatus, Zendaya will return to the Met this year as a co-chair of the event.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Zendaya Thinks It’s “Very Odd” That People Are So Interested in Her Onscreen Kissing Scenes
“If there was somebody else here, you probably wouldn’t ask that question.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published