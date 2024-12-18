Tom Holland has (somewhat indirectly) called dating Zendaya "the best thing that's ever happened" to him, as if their relationship could somehow get cuter than it already was.

In a recent appearance on the U.K. podcast Dish, the Spider-Man actor opened up about what it's like for his girlfriend to sometimes be his coworker, too.

"Studios love it, one hotel room. Separate drivers. We're not crazy now. Listen it's work, alright?!" he said, adding, "Oh God, yeah. It's a saving grace. Yeah, best thing that's ever happened to me."

He also explained that the two of them have a special shared nonverbal language that really helps them out, too.

"It's just that perfect thing when you're on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don't agree with, or I know that she doesn't particularly like, and it's just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, can't wait to talk about that later," Holland said.

A post shared by Dish (@dish_podcast) A photo posted by on

On the same podcast, the actor also shared insights into his Christmas plans this year. "I'm gonna be in America this year," he said. "I'll be with my girlfriend's family, which will be fun. Where we'll be is a secret."

Holland recalled his first Christmas away from home, which was not ideal.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The first time I spent Christmas away from home was in America, and unfortunately not by choice," he said. "I'd made two movies back to back through COVID, did two press tours through COVID, and not got COVID once the entire time. And after the Spider-Man 3 premiere was the last day of work I had. I was supposed to fly home the next day for Christmas and I got COVID."

I am SO SORRY for what I'm about to do, but it has to be done: Holland couldn't go home... after wrapping a movie subtitled "No Way Home?" ...You can't make this up, I'm sorry.

Anyway, hopefully Z and Holland spend a much happier Christmas together this year, which shouldn't be hard given how obsessed they seem with each other.