Tom Holland Calls Dating Zendaya "The Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me"

And now we weep collectively.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen on October 12, 2018 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Tom Holland has (somewhat indirectly) called dating Zendaya "the best thing that's ever happened" to him, as if their relationship could somehow get cuter than it already was.

In a recent appearance on the U.K. podcast Dish, the Spider-Man actor opened up about what it's like for his girlfriend to sometimes be his coworker, too.

"Studios love it, one hotel room. Separate drivers. We're not crazy now. Listen it's work, alright?!" he said, adding, "Oh God, yeah. It's a saving grace. Yeah, best thing that's ever happened to me."

He also explained that the two of them have a special shared nonverbal language that really helps them out, too.

"It's just that perfect thing when you're on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don't agree with, or I know that she doesn't particularly like, and it's just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, can't wait to talk about that later," Holland said.

A post shared by Dish (@dish_podcast)

A photo posted by on

On the same podcast, the actor also shared insights into his Christmas plans this year. "I'm gonna be in America this year," he said. "I'll be with my girlfriend's family, which will be fun. Where we'll be is a secret."

Holland recalled his first Christmas away from home, which was not ideal.

"The first time I spent Christmas away from home was in America, and unfortunately not by choice," he said. "I'd made two movies back to back through COVID, did two press tours through COVID, and not got COVID once the entire time. And after the Spider-Man 3 premiere was the last day of work I had. I was supposed to fly home the next day for Christmas and I got COVID."

I am SO SORRY for what I'm about to do, but it has to be done: Holland couldn't go home... after wrapping a movie subtitled "No Way Home?" ...You can't make this up, I'm sorry.

Anyway, hopefully Z and Holland spend a much happier Christmas together this year, which shouldn't be hard given how obsessed they seem with each other.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸