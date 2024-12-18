Tom Holland Revealed the Big Relationship Step He and Zendaya Plan to Take Next Christmas
The only reason it didn't happen this year, he says, is "since we’re both actors, we’re terrible at organizing things."
Looks like a big relationship step is on the horizon for Tom Holland and Zendaya—albeit, a year off on the horizon.
During a recent interview on the Dish podcast, the actor opened up about his holiday plans—both his plans for this year and some more longterm plans he and Zendaya have.
"I’m going to be in America this year,” he said of his plans for the 2024 holiday season “I’ll be with my girlfriend’s family, which is fun.”
The aforementioned "big relationship step" comes from what Holland had to say about his and Zendaya's plans for the 2025 holiday, when they'll apparently be bringing the Holland and Coleman families together. For many couples, having their families come together for holidays is a significant step, but according to the Spider-Man actor, its one he and Zendaya don't need another year to be ready for.
“I think what we’d like to start doing is, rather than like spending it with each family, each year is bring the families together,” Holland said. “That’s what I think we want to do next time. This time, since we’re both actors, we’re terrible at organizing things so it hasn’t happened yet.”
Holland also revealed during the podcast interview that he's been embracing his domestic side lately in the relationship while he's been spending time with Zendaya in Massachusetts, where she's currently filming The Drama with Robert Pattinson, according to E! Online.
“I’m starting to venture into a lot of vegetarian cooking,” he said. “My girlfriend’s vegetarian. So, I’ve been in Boston these past few weeks and she’s been working so I’ve been doing a lot of the dinners, and they haven’t been great.”
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Always one to gush about his longtime girlfriend, Holland took a moment to praise Zendaya's culinary skills while he was on the topic of cooking.
“I actually love Zendaya’s spicy vodka fusilli thingamagigy,” he said of his personal favorite dish. “And it is delicious.”
During the same interview, Holland joked that "studios love it" when he and Zendaya are costars because they only have to pay for "one hotel room" if they're traveling together, before adding, "Oh God, yeah. It's a saving grace. Yeah, best thing that's ever happened to me."
Although Holland never seems shy about publicly singing Zendaya's praises, the actor has revealed, on a more serious note, that he actually guards the relationship closely.
“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. "We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."
